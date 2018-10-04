Contributed

International bee symposium to be held in Kelowna

The Border Free Bees Symposium runs from Oct. 12 to 14

An international symposium on bees—with topics ranging from their health to their importance—takes place in Kelowna this month.

The Border Free Bees Symposium is attracting local, national and international collaborators as well as volunteers, partners and bee supporters. The symposium runs from October 12 to 14 at a number of local venues. Organizer Nancy Holmes encourages the public to get involved.

Holmes, an associate professor at UBC Okanagan’s Faculty of Creative and Critical Studies, is a representative of Border Free Bees, which has projects in the lower mainland, the United States and Mexico.

“There are many opportunities to get involved including talks, an interactive map project, and informal dinner, a field trip, or enjoying short, vivid ‘Buzz Talks’ by our collaborating artists and international partners,” says Holmes. “There will also be opportunities to brainstorm about ways to help pollinators thrive in our communities.”

RELATED: Vernon beekeeper concerned after spike of deaths in bee population

The public events begin with a free talk by Mace Vaughan of the renowned insect conservation organization, The Xerces Society. Vaughan, who supervises the largest pollinator conservation team in the US, will give a talk called Bring Back the Pollinators: What You Need to Know to Save Native Bees Oct. 12 at the Laurel Packinghouse, 1304 Ellis St., at 7 p.m.

“The incredible enthusiasm of the Kelowna community made the Okanagan a natural choice for this symposium,” says Holmes. “We have started many projects here and we want the momentum to continue. We are inviting people to participate in planning the next steps.”

The symposium continues throughout the weekend with talks, workshops and field trips with scientists, artists and international partners. A banquet takes place Saturday, Oct. 13 and will feature a keynote talk by Victoria Wojcik, the Canadian Research Director of the Pollinator Partnership, a North American organization devoted to the protection and promotion of pollinators. Tickets are $50 or $40 for seniors and students.

RELATED: Pesticides linked to bee deaths will be phased out in Canada, sources say

The weekend wraps up with a plant rescue field trip; participants will retrieve plants from land slated for development and replant them at Kelowna’s Pollinator Pasture. Information about this, or other symposium events, can be found at borderfreebees.com/border-free-bees-symposium.

The Symposium is supported by UBC, the Social Sciences Research Council of Canada and the Kelowna Museums Society. Some events have a small fee to cover costs. People can get more information at info@borderfreebees.com or nancy.holmes@ubc.ca.


edit@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Police set up tip line for possible election fraud victims in Surrey
Next story
2020 Memorial Cup to be a Kelowna-wide event

Just Posted

Driven by fire and passion for her community

Remembering former Sicamous mayor and Eagle Valley News editor Lorraine March

Church plan to buy Salmon Arm Downtown Activity Centre fails

Cost to purchase and remediate plumbing and asbestos issues too high

2020 Memorial Cup to be a Kelowna-wide event

Kelowna will officially host the hockey event

Housing, homelessness and highway key concerns at candidates meeting

Salmon Arm residents pack Salmar Classic to hear questions to mayor and council hopefuls

Unseasonably cold in the Okanagan-Shuswap

Tempeartures are about 4 C cooler than normal for this time of year

VIDEO: World-famous trumpeter entertains drivers stranded on Highway 1

Jens Lindemann was en route to B.C. for a concert, but was one of thousands who got stuck in Alberta

Cops had told B.C. murder victim: ‘Someone’s going to get shot because of you’

Abbotsford Police kept close eye on Varinderpal Gill before his killing in Mission

GOP, Dems battle over FBI’s secret Kavanaugh report

Republicans say FBI found ‘no hint of misconduct,’ Demos accuse White House of restricting probe

Book Talk: Teleportation through literature

As the summer turns to fall, it’s the perfect time to lose yourself in literature

Okanagan Symphony Orchestra welcomes Tanya Tagaq

Performance in Kelowna Oct. 13, Vernon Oct. 14

United Way North Okanagan Columbia Shuswap breakfast bags big bucks

17th annual Drive-Thru Breakfast in Vernon raises more than $10,500

Close gives award-worthy performance in The Wife

The Wife, starring Glenn Close and Jonathan Pryces, plays at the Salmar Classic on Oct. 6

Gypsy jazz on the menu

Vernon’s Neil Fraser and Nomad to play Salmon Arm at Nexus on Oct. 18

Coffee, books and writers

Author Shirley Dekelver reads from her latest book at Salmon Arm writers’ coffee house

Most Read