International Macaron Day: Buy a treat, support the KGH Foundation

Crunchy on the outside, soft on the inside, who doesn’t love the taste of a macaron.
Starting at 9 a.m. Wednesday morning, for every macaron purchased from the Kelowna General Hospital lobby, 20 per cent will be donated to the KGH Foundation.
Hosted by Sandrine French Pastry and Chocolate, the event runs until 3 p.m., according to the company’s Facebook event.
As part of Jour du Macaron, or International Macaron Day, the tasty treats can also be purchased from Alchemy from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., or from Urban Fare between 8 a.m. and 9 p.m.
