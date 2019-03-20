Pexels

International Macaron Day: Buy a treat, support the KGH Foundation

Tasty treats can be purchased around Kelowna, March 20

Crunchy on the outside, soft on the inside, who doesn’t love the taste of a macaron.

Starting at 9 a.m. Wednesday morning, for every macaron purchased from the Kelowna General Hospital lobby, 20 per cent will be donated to the KGH Foundation.

Hosted by Sandrine French Pastry and Chocolate, the event runs until 3 p.m., according to the company’s Facebook event.

READ MORE: French cuisine at Kelowna’s Bouchons Bistro

As part of Jour du Macaron, or International Macaron Day, the tasty treats can also be purchased from Alchemy from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., or from Urban Fare between 8 a.m. and 9 p.m.

READ MORE: How to do an Okanagan wedding for $10,000

READ MORE: Celebrate Macaron Day in Kelowna

READ MORE: For the love of macarons and a great cause


edit@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Canada slips in ranks while Finland tops global happiness report
Next story
Visitors spend $4.5M during Penticton Peach Festival

Just Posted

Dairy farmers wary of federal effort to help industry

Concerns raised over vague details, funding access and impacts on growth

PHOTOS: Spring has sprung in the Okanagan-Shuswap

The new season is bringing warm weather across the region

Video gives Shuswap sport a national audience

Views of the Salmon Arm and Larch Hills take centre stage in skiing showcase

Concert to conquer cancer comes to Vernon, Kelowna

All proceeds go to the B.C. Cancer Foundation’s Childhood Cancer Research Initiative.

Stampeders to rock and roll on Shuswap Lake

Waterway and Twin Anchors houseboat companies host May long weekend concert

‘Full worm super moon’ to illuminate B.C. skies on first day of spring

Spring has sprung, a moon named in honour of thawing soil marks final super moon until 2020

Kelowna Women’s Shelter Thrift Store broken into

Kelowna RCMP say that an undisclosed amount of cash and clothing was stolen

Free app launches to help immigrants, refugees as they settle in B.C.

Mobile app Arrival Advisor was developed by Vancouver-based non-profit PeaceGeeks

Catch-up immunization aims to stamp out B.C. measles resurgence

Vaccination records to be checked at B.C. schools next fall

Four skiers caught in avalanche in Glacier National Park Sunday

No one was buried but one was transferred to hospital

Column: Clearing the waters on muddy tasting fish

Great Outdoors by James Murray

Bodies of two missing teens recovered in reservoir along Kootenay river

Volkswagen Beetle drove off the road down a steep embankment and into the Pend d’Oreille River Sunday

Visitors spend $4.5M during Penticton Peach Festival

Two-thirds of attendees were from out of town, spending $325 per person during the annual festival

International Macaron Day: Buy a treat, support the KGH Foundation

Tasty treats can be purchased around Kelowna, March 20

Most Read