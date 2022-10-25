Four educators from the Vernon School District are up for 2022 Premier's Awards for Excellence in Education, according to the Ministry of Education and Child Care. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

International students sent home after partying in Vernon

Illegal activity ends overseas education early

A group of students have had their overseas educational experience cut short due to inappropriate behaviour.

The Vernon School District sent nine international students home two weeks ago, following an incident.

Superintendent Christine Perkins said they were involved in a party at Black Rock involving drugs and alcohol, which she points out is illegal.

The students were also out past curfew and one was seriously injured.

That child is now home in Germany recovering with family, and the other students involved have been sent home as well.

“All international students sign a very strict policy/code of conduct for while they are here,” said Perkins.

