International students sent home after partying in Vernon

A group of students have had their overseas educational experience cut short due to inappropriate behaviour.

The Vernon School District sent nine international students home two weeks ago, following an incident.

Superintendent Christine Perkins said they were involved in a party at Black Rock involving drugs and alcohol, which she points out is illegal.

The students were also out past curfew and one was seriously injured.

That child is now home in Germany recovering with family, and the other students involved have been sent home as well.

“All international students sign a very strict policy/code of conduct for while they are here,” said Perkins.

SchoolsStudentsVernon