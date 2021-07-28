Internet speed test: Sicamous looks to determine actual speeds in district

Federal internet maps show the majority of the District of Sicamous as having 50 megabyte-per-second download times and 10 megabyte-per-second upload times available as of July 28, 2021. (Google/Government of Canada map)

The District of Sicamous is asking its residents to participate in an internet speed test as it looks to determine actual internet speeds in the area.

Instructions for completing the test can be found on the district’s website and residents are asked to complete it by August 15.

The test is a speed test from the Canadian Internet Registration Authority (CIRA).

Back in May, the Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD) asked its residents to complete the test, as it said communities within the region expressed concern federal data on local internet speeds didn’t accurately reflect what people are experiencing at their homes or businesses.

Federal internet maps indicate that a 50 megabyte-per-second download time and 10 megabyte-per-second upload time should be available for most residents of Sicamous and Swansea Point, though properties on the outskirts of those areas may have slower speeds.

The more people that participate in internet speed tests, the more accurate internet data will be, said the CSRD, noting the data is important because it’s used to determine eligibility for connectivity funding programs to improve service.

In June, not long after the CSRD asked residents to conduct an internet speed test, the Ministry of Citizens’ Services said the Connecting British Columbia program would be providing up to about $3 million to Telus to improve speed and reliability of internet in the region.

That wave of funding was for the areas of Bastion Bay, Tappen, Balmoral, Carlin, Deep Creek and Annis Bay.

Sicamous’ internet study is a collaboration between B.C.’s Ministry of Citizens’ Services, the Northern Development Initiative Trust, and the Union of BC Municipalities.

Research and analysis of study results will be completed by TANEx Engineering, a networking and telecommunications company based out of Invermere.

Sicamous residents with any questions about the study are asked to contact Carly Procyshyn at 250-517-7641 or cprocyshyn@dosdc.ca.

