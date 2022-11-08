Invasion of the Iris: Shuswap invasive species project ongoing

A Columbia Shuswap Invasive Species Society staff member and volunteer deadhead Yellow Flag Iris on Little White Lake in June 2022. (Contributed)

The Columbia Shuswap Invasive Species Society (CSISS) continued with a multi-year battle against infestations of the invasive Yellow Flag Iris plant this summer.

Native to Europe, North Africa and Mediterranean regions, this plant poses a significant threat to wetland ecosystems within the Shuswap Watershed area and is a high priority invasive species.

Yellow flag iris reproduces quickly, forming dense patches and preventing wildlife from reaching shore.

Native plants like rushes and cattails that offer nesting habitats for animals such as ducks and Western Painted Turtles are replaced by the overpowering Yellow Flag Iris.

The plant’s floating seeds are easily dislodged and float further around the water’s edge, quickly growing new populations and making removal difficult.

The CSISS has teamed up with many other organizations for this collaborative effort, including the White Lake Stewards, Invasive Species Council of BC, Shuswap Trail Alliance, BC Parks, and other volunteers.

Yellow Flag Iris has impacted White Lake, Turner Creek, McGuire Lake, Gardom Lake and Little White Lake wetland ecosystems, and the initiative is to educate the public and to inventory and treat the plant infestation.

Several tactics have been used to try and eradicate the plant, including deadheading, digging out the root, and installing benthic barriers, which are made of a non-permeable material that suppresses plant regrowth.

This year, CSISS used iPads and a mapping system to create detailed site inventories for Yellow Flag Iris around the Shuswap wetland areas, and 0.0884 hectares of infestation were identified. Using a number of methods and with teams made up of CSISS staff, the Shuswap Trail Alliance, ISCBC Stronger BC Action Team and volunteers, 0.0724 hectares were treated.

Continued monitoring and community engagement will be key parts of the efforts in years to come.

Please report sightings of Yellow Flag Iris in new areas to the CSISS at 1-855-785-9333 or info@columbiashuswapinvasives.org.

More information about invasive species can be found at columbiashuswapinvasives.org

READ MORE: Seven days ahead of schedule, Big White opens Nov. 17

READ MORE: Tenacious advocate for people with Parkinson’s leaves message of gratitude

@willson_becca

rebecca.willson@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

BC ParksShuswap