A screenshot of a video that shows Kelowna man Bruce Orydzuk uttering racist insults to a security guard outside of the Trinity Church COVID-19 immunization clinic on July 13.

A screenshot of a video that shows Kelowna man Bruce Orydzuk uttering racist insults to a security guard outside of the Trinity Church COVID-19 immunization clinic on July 13.

Investigation continues into Kelowna man who went on racist tirade

More than three weeks have passed since Bruce Orydzuk went on a racist rant outside of a local COVID-19 clinic

More than three weeks have passed since a Kelowna man went on a racist tirade against a Sikh security guard outside of a local COVID-19 clinic, but charges have yet to be laid.

Two days after the incident took place outside of the Trinity Church COVID-19 immunization clinic on July 13, Kelowna RCMP said that they are launching a full investigation into the matter.

“We are now investigating this incident through the lens of the willful promotion of hatred under Section 319 of the Criminal Code,” said Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy of the Kelowna RCMP on July 15.

“Racism has no place in our community, and I want to reassure the public that this matter is being given the full attention of our General Investigative Support Team in consultation with the Provincial Hate Crimes Unit.”

According to the Canada Justice Laws, wilful promotion of hatred under Section 319 of the Criminal Code is “an indictable offence and is liable to imprisonment for a term not exceeding two years; or an offence punishable on summary conviction.”

However, Noseworthy told Capital News on Thursday (Aug. 5) that the incident remains in an investigative state.

“(It) has not been forwarded to Crown Counsel at this time,” she said.

READ MORE: Security guard attacked by man in racist tirade outside Kelowna COVID vaccine clinic

On July 13, video taken by Infotel shows well-known Kelowna protestor Bruce Orydzuk repeatedly telling the guard that “he is not a Canadian” and to “go back to your country” after the guard told Orydzuk and 10 others protesting outside of the Trinity Church COVID-19 immunization clinic to move along.

“You’re not Canadian, you’re disgusting,” Orydzuk said to the security guard, who has been identified as Anmol Singh of Paladin Security.

In the video, Singh can be heard telling Orydzuk that he is in Canada on a work permit and that he is not going back.

Orydzuk’s comments and behaviour was heavily condemned by local and provincial officials, from Kelowna city councillor Mohini Singh to Premier John Horgan.

“This is vile, racist behaviour. If this is how you treat people, you are the problem,” Horgan wrote on Twitter. “Racism is a scourge and we must stand together against it to build a better province.”

Councillor Singh told Capital News that Orydzuk’s behaviour does not reflect Kelowna.

“This is not who we are. We’re an inclusive community,” said councillor Singh. “This is not who we are and this does not reflect our spirit. This kind of behaviour is intolerable. It’s not necessary.”

READ MORE: Security company stands behind guard attacked in racist tirade in Kelowna

@aaron_hemens
aaron.hemens@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Okanagan

Previous story
Most B.C. COVID cases are in 20 to 40-year-olds with 1 or fewer doses: top doctor

Just Posted

Jim Caldwell and his daughter Sorsha Woloshyn were among the Falkland evacuees affected by the order issued Wednesday, Aug. 4 due to the White Rock Lake wildfire. The pair were at the Emergency Support Services reception centre at the Prestige Harbourfront Resort in Salmon Arm on Aug. 5. (Martha Wickett - Salmon Arm Observer)
Recent residents of Falkland shocked by evacuation order

Canada Post has suspended mail delivery for Falkland, Westwold, Monte Lake and parts of Vernon (postal codes V1T, V1B, V1H) for the rest of Thursday, Aug. 5, due to wildfire smoke. {THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh)
Canada Post suspends mail delivery in Okanagan

The Crazy Creek Gorge wildfire north of Sicamous and Malakwa is still classified as out of control as of Aug. 5 and is burning across 2,446 hectares. (Shuswap Emergency Program photo)
Structure protection teams sent to communities near Crazy Creek wildfire in Shuswap

Highway 97 through Falkland and Westwold is closed due to a wildfire in the area. (DriveBC dashcam)
UPDATE: North Okanagan highway closed due to wildfires