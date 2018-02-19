Investigators seek public help to identify accused fraudster

Thousands of dollars in charges racked up on stolen credit card

RCMP are looking to identify an unknown man who is suspected of using a stolen credit card throughout the Vernon area.

On Feb. 8, Vernon North Okanagan RCMP received a report that a man allegedly stole a credit card from the Husky gas station on 27th Street in Vernon. The card, belonging to another local business, was then used at multiple retail locations throughout the Vernon area, racking up thousands of dollars in charges.

The suspect is described as:

– Caucasian male;

– 35 – 45 years of age;

– short brown hair;

– wearing a black hooded jacket, black and white T-shirt, glasses and a silver necklace

Anyone with any information in regards to this incident is asked to contact Constable Mark MacAulay at the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at 250-545-7171. Or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or leaving a tip online at www.nokscrimestoppers.com

This is the second incident in less than a month in Vernon where a stolen credit card was used.

See: Police indentify would-be fraudster


