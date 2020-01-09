Iran believed to have shot down airliner, perhaps by mistake: Trudeau
Prime Minister tells media the strike that killed all onboard could have been unintentional
Rescue workers search the scene where a Ukrainian plane crashed as the bodies of victims in body bags lie on the ground, in Shahedshahr, southwest of the capital Tehran, Iran, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi)
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says intelligence from multiple sources indicates that an Iranian missile downed the Ukraine International Airlines flight that crashed near Tehran on Wednesday.
He says the strike might have been unintentional.
The crash killed all on board, including 138 people who were headed to Canada.
Trudeau says he knows the news will come as a shock to grieving families.
Ukrainian officials have said a missile is on their list of potential causes for the crash.
The plane crashed minutes after taking off from Tehran’s airport on Wednesday.
The Canadian Press
