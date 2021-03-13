Ray Snitynsky found a family photo album in front of Sammy J’s in West Kelowna. (Twila Amato - Black Press Media)

Ray Snitynsky found a family photo album in front of Sammy J’s in West Kelowna. (Twila Amato - Black Press Media)

Is this your photo album?: Kelowna man looking for owners

Ray Snitynsky said he found the photo album by Sammy J’s in West Kelowna

A Kelowna man is looking for the owners of a 66-year-old photo album.

In October of last year, Ray Snitynsky said he found the non-descript album on the sidewalk in front of Sammy J’s in West Kelowna. He figured it must’ve fallen out of a box or a vehicle when the owners were moving.

Snitynsky said he brought the album to the restaurant, thinking the owners may come back and look for it there. After a week, he came back and took the album to other nearby businesses, each time thinking that the owners would turn up looking for it.

Each time, he left the album at the business for a couple of weeks. Each time, no one claimed it.

“In each case, I retrieved it because I didn’t want it to end up in the dumpster,” he said.

“I’ve now taken it to a number of businesses and I’ve also taken it to the RCMP. They couldn’t locate any of the license plates (pictured in the album) because they date back to 1955.”

Additionally, police told Snitynsky the plates weren’t even from B.C., but they didn’t know if they were from another province or even from another country.

Snitynsky said he also tried to see if any of the photographs had inscriptions but the only information he consistently got were the dates the photos were taken.

His next clue was the subjects themselves.

“It’s got terrific pictures of folks from the Sikh community.”

“So I did reach out to the local Sikh community and also a number of people, including (city councillor) Mohini Singh,” he said.

But he said that the local Sikh community didn’t know who the people in the photos were or where the photos were taken.

Snitynsky’s wife, a member of the Kelowna Genealogical Society, couldn’t place the family, but urged him to keep looking for the album’s owner.

“She does a lot of research with ancestry… and she would hate to see this type of history end up in a dumpster,” he said.

The couple reached out to the Sikh community in the Lower Mainland, sharing the photos in the hopes that there are more people who might be able to point them to the album’s owners.

READ MORE: Kelowna musical entrepreneurs offer one-stop melody shop

Twila Amato
Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan
Email me at twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Follow me on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
South Okanagan senior receives Medal for Bravery 75 years after saving man’s life
Next story
Young Salmon Arm Jenga record holder’s towers about to get much bigger

Just Posted

Owners Adam and Genean Morrow were excited were excited to be pouring beers at the grand opening of their new brewery on Saturday, March 13. (Jim Elliot/Salmon Arm Observer)
Video: Salmon Arm craft brewery taps kegs for the first time

The Morrow Beer Company on Lakeshore Drive opened their doors on March 13.

Meghan McInnes painted this poignant picture on her home window during the height of the unknown of the pandemic in March 2020.
The Hearts of the Okanagan group reflects one year later

Hearts showed up in windows across the region as a way to connect during the pandemic

Sidney Vlieg speaks out about racism targeting blacks, all people of colour and Indigenous people and how it has affected his daughter, his family and the community. He would like denial from people in Salmon Arm who are white to end and more education in the community to take place to counter hurtful attitudes. (Martha Wickett - Salmon Arm Observer)
Father: Education about racism essential in Salmon Arm, not denial

Although minority of people in the community espouse racism, such beliefs must be challenged

Dorothy Chura, a resident at Vernon's Heritage Square long-term care facility, celebrates her 105th birthday March 16, 2021. She's believed to be B.C.'s oldest COVID-19 survivor. (Contributed)
B.C.’s oldest COVID-19 survivor to celebrate 105th birthday in Vernon

Dorothy Chura has now officially survived two global pandemics

A Salmon Arm family saw an unexplained bright object in the night sky on March 10. (Pixabay Image)
Family reports UFO sighting near Shuswap Lake

They said the glowing object in the sky was similar to one caught on video near Penticton last year.

Grey Hearts Denim made custom Black Lives Matter shirts for a Kelowna-based production crew. (Grey Hearts Denim)
Kelowna clothing studio uses fashion to advocate for social justice

Grey Hearts Denim thrived during the pandemic and has been an advocate for change

Toronto Public Health nurse Lalaine Agarin makes preparations at Toronto’s mass vaccination clinic, Jan. 17, 2021. Community clinics open across B.C. Monday, March 14. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
B.C. opening COVID-19 vaccine bookings to age 80-84 this week

Immunization clinics opening in B.C. communities on Monday

Nevaeh French-Prince. (Contributed)
RCMP searching for missing Okanagan teen

Nevaeh French-Prince was last seen on Banks Road in Kelowna

Bernard Avenue in Downtown Kelowna on July 27, 2020. (Aaron Hemens - Black Press Media)
Kelowna again hoping to close Bernard Avenue to vehicles this summer

City is planning for live music, street games to animate pedestrian-only street

(BC Wildfire Dashboard)
Wildfire sparked west of Penticton thought to be human-caused

The wildfire near Penticton, and another near Kamloops, are B.C.’s first of 2021

A pharmacist prepares the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 mRNA vaccine at a pharmacy prototype clinic in Halifax on Tuesday, March 9, 2021. The province’s COVID-19 vaccine age-based rollout continues and is being expanded to include other sectors of the population including healthcare workers. The CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan
Recent increase in COVID cases worries Canada’s health officials even as vaccines roll out

Average daily deaths have fallen as vaccinations continue

A racial slur was discovered painted on a piece of playground equipment, and a derogatory four-word saying was found spray-painted on the outside wall of the washroom facility, at Kin Beach Sunday, March 14. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)
Racial slur painted on Okanagan playground

The slur and a four-word derogatory statement found painted at Kin Beach in Vernon

The Friends of Kalamalka Lake Provincial Park group does not want to see a parking lot for overflow traffic built on grassland on the top bench of Cosens Bay Valley, and has launched an online petition opposing the plan. (Photo submitted)
Parking lot plan for provincial park opposed by North Okanagan group

Friends of Kalamalka Lake Provincial Park do not want an overflow traffic lot built on grassland

Youth facing mental health challenges contacted Kids Help Phone at a rate 102 per cent higher in 2020, than prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Pixabay)
London Drugs answers Canada’s Kids Help Phone call with new ‘kind’ initiative

Struggling kids and youth contacted the helpline 102% more in 2020 than the previous year: data

Most Read