(Environment Canada handout)

It could snow along B.C. mountain passes over Thanksgiving weekend: Environment Canada

Snow tires have been mandatory on most B.C. highways since Oct. 1

Snow could be on the way to mountain highways across the province, just in time for Thanksgiving long weekend.

Environment Canada is urging travellers to prepare for winter driving due to a “big change in the weather” that could mean the arrival of snow over some mountains beginning Saturday night.

Snow tires have been mandatory on most B.C. highways since Oct. 1.

More to come.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. expert asks residents to be wary as death cap mushrooms sprout
Next story
Green Party says it would set path to make B.C. carbon-neutral by 2045

Just Posted

City installs speed humps along Okanagan Avenue in Salmon Arm

Many drivers have not heeded warnings to slow down past Fletcher Park

Condominiums proposed near South Broadview school in Salmon Arm

Council wants plans to include traffic study and bike lane right-of-way

Sale of unfinished North Shuswap cannabis facility delayed

Citation Growth Corp. reports agreement for $8.5 million purchase of Celista property

Morning Start: Scientists Believe They’ve Found Fossils from the Day the Asteroid Killed the Dinosaurs

Your morning start for Friday, Oct. 9, 2020

War influences Salmon Arm woman’s decision to become lawyer

Family emphasized how important the rights of Canadians are

No doubt second wave of COVID-19 will hit Indigenous communities harder: Miller

A First Nation in northern Saskatchewan went into lockdown and closed its schools due to COVID

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Green Party says it would set path to make B.C. carbon-neutral by 2045

Sonia Furstenau visited Nanaimo on Friday to announce climate action and clean economy platform

NDP, B.C. Liberals call for 15% cap on restaurant delivery fees

Restaurant association says it will help them survive COVID-19

Bear shot in Lake Country due to ‘people problem’

Garbage ‘like crack cocaine’ to bears: Conservation Officer

It could snow along B.C. mountain passes over Thanksgiving weekend: Environment Canada

Snow tires have been mandatory on most B.C. highways since Oct. 1

B.C. expert asks residents to be wary as death cap mushrooms sprout

B.C. Centre for Disease Control is warning people of poisonous mushrooms

UPDATED: American Indigenous group, province argue over cross-border rights at Canada’s top court

The case of Richard Desautel was heard in Ottawa

2 of 27 horses dead from Princeton farm seizure

The horses were moved to Armstrong for care after 97 animals seized from problem property

Most Read