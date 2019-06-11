The CRA scam has been circulating for years. (Black Press file photo)

‘It just felt wrong’: Good Samaritan saves B.C. senior from gift card CRA scam

Woman sees elderly gentleman counting a big stack of pre-paid cards and warns store staff

A Chilliwack woman says she knew the older gentleman in the store lineup was being scammed.

Suzi Peterson says she spotted the man counting out a big handful of pre-paid gift cards at the local Walmart on Monday.

“It just felt wrong,” Peterson said.

It wasn’t just one or two gift cards, maybe destined for his grandkids. It was a huge stack of $50 cards. But she didn’t want to scare him by approaching him directly so she had a discreet word with one of the store staff, who took the matter to a manager.

“I notified staff to make sure he wasn’t being scammed, and sure enough he was,” Peterson posted on Facebook.

The comments and reactions to her public post on social media were very positive.

“Thank you for noticing and saying something,” said one person.

”Well done,” chimed in another. “My in-laws were burned too.”

“Thank you for caring enough,” said a poster.

The long-running CRA scam often sees vulnerable seniors being preyed upon by con artists who tell them they’re being investigated for unpaid taxes and their assets will be seized. The fraudsters often threaten them until they agree to send pre-paid cards to erase an imaginary outstanding debt with the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA).

Peterson was adamant about not letting this man be taken in by unscrupulous criminals.

The staff member asked him casually why he was buying the cards, and he said it was for the CRA.

“I just knew something was wrong! The staff was very good about it, and they told him it was a scam,” she recounted.

The man still ended up buying one card, but put the rest back.

Peterson says she knew there was something up because they had tried out the same scam on her six months ago, and she told the CRA impersonators to “pound sand” when they said police would soon be at her door.

“I can’t believe this scam is still happening,” Peterson said.

“It was so prevalent for years, but many people still need to become aware that the scam is still out there. Tell your neighbours and don’t let our seniors become victims,” she wrote on Facebook.

In fact, the CRA never demands prepaid cards, banking details nor do they call people about their tax returns. If people get swindled, they should report it to RCMP.

“Please make your parents, grandparents, older friends, aunts, uncles, any senior you are acquainted with, aware that this is a scam,” she said, “Please tell someone if they get a call asking them to purchase anything at all to ignore it.”

For more information about frauds and scams check out The Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre

READ MORE: CRA scam hit Chilliwack

READ MORE: It’s an old scam circulating again

@CHWKjourno
jfeinberg@theprogress.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
‘eHarmony of food’: Website matches up businesses and charities to reduce waste
Next story
Waterway Houseboats faces possibility of receivership

Just Posted

Okanagan moved to level two drought as precaution

First drought notice for 2019 due to snowpack and forecast

Spectacular shows from Shuswap Dance Center

Junior and Senior shows, June 7 and 8, wow audiences

Waterway Houseboats faces possibility of receivership

The Sicamous company has stated a receivership application is being made against them by CIBC.

Highway upgrades west of Chase to be tendered by the end of the year

The project will include the widening of 3.4 km of the Trans-Canada Highway

Grand opening of indoor facility at Salmon Arm Tennis Club draws crowd

The facility is expected to be fully complete by the fall of 2019

Police from B.C., Alberta test out their motorcycle skills in Kelowna

RCMP from B.C. and Alberta participate in motorcycle training course at UBCO

A woman wakes up to find blood and needles in her car

A Vancouver woman visiting Kelowna said there needs to be more security at Village at Mill Creek

Cyclist’s cross-Canada ride cut short after traffic stop nets drugs, weapons

The man was riding his bike illegaly along the Port Mann Bridge when traffic cops pulled him over

Commons committee urges feds to consider decriminalizing simple drug possession

Commons health committee is also recommending a public-awareness campaign

Owner shocked after dog left in B.C. vet’s freezer for 78 days

B.C. College of Veterinarians investigating case of 13-year-old Chow Chow named Brooke

Hergott: What happens to your estate when you die

Lawyer Paul Hergott talks about what happens to your estate when you die

Penticton teen hit by car while trying to avoid possible drug user in underpass

A local teen was hit by a car after crossing the highway instead going by a possible drug user

UPDATE: The man has been rescued from Rail Trail off Dilworth

Kelowna fire crews along with search and rescue brought him to the ambulance with gator

‘It just felt wrong’: Good Samaritan saves B.C. senior from gift card CRA scam

Woman sees elderly gentleman counting a big stack of pre-paid cards and warns store staff

Most Read