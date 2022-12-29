‘It might be a long night’: Shuswap Search and Rescue crew at work in the dark

Shuswap Search and Rescue volunteers are out on a mission tonight, Dec. 29.
A post on the group’s Facebook page just after 9 p.m. shows a photo of crews and snowmobiles illuminated by flood lights, possibly getting ready to move. The caption on the post states: “It might be a long night.”
No further word on what is taking place. The temperature in Salmon Arm at 10:30 tonight was about -5 C.
More information will be provided as it becomes available.
