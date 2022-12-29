‘It might be a long night’: Shuswap Search and Rescue crew at work in the dark

No details are available yet on what the volunteers are doing on this cold night

Shuswap Search and Rescue crews are out tonight, Dec. 29, on what could be “a long night,” according to the group’s Facebook page. (Shuswap Search and Rescue photo)

Shuswap Search and Rescue volunteers are out on a mission tonight, Dec. 29.

A post on the group’s Facebook page just after 9 p.m. shows a photo of crews and snowmobiles illuminated by flood lights, possibly getting ready to move. The caption on the post states: “It might be a long night.”

No further word on what is taking place. The temperature in Salmon Arm at 10:30 tonight was about -5 C.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

