Police said the incident, known as skitching, could have had fatal consequences. (File photo)

‘It would have killed him’: Teen cyclist avoids injury after hitching a ride on semi

Vernon police said the incident, known as skitching, could have had fatal consequences

It might look like harmless fun, but it’s a decision that could have life-altering consequences.

That potential danger is the message of Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP Const. Kelly Brett after a police report alleging skitching – the act in which a skateboarder or cyclist grabs onto a vehicle to hitch a ride – came across her desk.

Read also: Cyclist struck in morning crash

Brett said that shortly after 5 p.m. on Thursday, March 21, a teenager grabbed onto a vehicle driving through downtown Vernon on 32nd Street “in an attempt to hang on and ride a bike.

“The Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP wants to strongly advise anyone from attempting to do such an act as it not only dangerous but could turn fatal,” Brett said, noting that the teenager was unsuccessful in completing the stunt.

Kristin McCallum was at the wheel of a Super-B tractor-trailer when the teenager tried to skitch.

“I came upon a group of about five teenagers. I had a feeling they were going to do something stupid and they didn’t disappoint. As I passed them, I was slowing down for a red light. One of these kids decided to step off the sidewalk and grab on to the side of my trailer right near my truck tires. He held on for a few steps before he let go. They continued walking while I was stopped for the light. Once the light changed and I passed them again and the same kid did the same thing a second time,” McCallum said.

“I stopped and yelled at them. Hopefully, I scared the kid a bit.”

Officers patrolled the area for the teen after receiving a call from McCallum but were unable to locate those involved.

“I was loaded nearly 63,000 kg,” McCallum said. “This wouldn’t have hurt the kid if he fell under my truck. It would have killed him.”

Read also: Accident sends skateboarder to hospital


parker.crook@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Tories seek investigation into leak of Trudeau-JWR clash over top court choice
Next story
Facebook extends ban on hate speech to ‘white nationalists’

Just Posted

Tappen Sunnybrae named fire department of the year

Firefighters recognized by CSRD for their dilligent training and high call volume

Salmon Arm man loses dog to coyote snare within city limits

Owner questions use of snares near publicly accessible trails

Video: Salmon Arm rugby club takes on New Zealand opponents

Yeti U19 players travel to the South Pacific for training and competition experience

City to pay for rebuild of railway crossing in Canoe

Salmon Arm’s lease from CPR means community has no control over schedule, scope or costs

Federal public services minister to speak in Kelowna, Tappen

Minister of Public Services and Procurement and Accessibility Carla Qualtrough is in Kelowna

Okangan pilgrim’s journey stars in film

Six Ways to Santiago documentary showing features local

Ride hailing rules leave B.C. waiting for minister’s final word

Commercial driver’s licence still an obstacle for participants

Regional District of Central Okanagan’s budget smaller than last year’s

The district adopted its budget during a board meeting Monday

Car flies into air and lands on roof in Kelowna

The incident happened at Harvey and Gordon in Kelowna

Facebook extends ban on hate speech to ‘white nationalists’

Facebook received criticism after suspect in New Zealand mosque shootings broadcast the massacre

‘It would have killed him’: Teen cyclist avoids injury after hitching a ride on semi

Vernon police said the incident, known as skitching, could have had fatal consequences

B.C. home to 5 of top 10 priciest penthouses in Canada

From $30M to $7.3M, there’s a condo for every millionaire on this list

Celebration of sustainable seafood festival returns to Okanagan

The annual Osoyoos Oyster Festival is back for its eighth year in April

‘Thick’ layer of rodent feces found in Vancouver kitchen linked to rat chowder video: inspection

Crab Park Chowdery closed weeks after video on social media showed rat allegedly in bowl of chowder

Most Read