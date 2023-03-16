‘It’s a big deal’: Salmon Arm council excited to host RCMP Musical Ride on Canada Day

City to provide barbecue reception to welcome riders, Musical Ride to be done 3 times over weekend

The RCMP Musical Ride, which performed in Salmon Arm and Sicamous in 2018, will be returning to Salmon Arm on Canada Day, July 1, 2023 and will be presenting three rides, one on July 1 and two on July 2. (File photo)

Small city, big deal.

Salmon Arm council emphasized that point when discussing the RCMP Musical Ride coming to Salmon Arm on Canada Day, July 1, 2023.

The topic came up because $3,000 was needed from the city’s $17,000 Canada Day celebrations expense fund to host a barbecue-type reception for the riders and local officials on Friday, June 30, the night before the ride.

Coun. Debbie Cannon expressed her excitement.

“Obviously I totally support this and we’re really excited about it. I believe that it’s three times they’ll be riding which is pretty exciting when it’s their 150th anniversary and they’re doing the ride in Salmon Arm on Canada Day. I’m actually quite surprised it wasn’t Ottawa, but we’re really excited that it’s here, it’s going to be great.”

The RCMP Musical Ride will be performing three shows over the Canada Day long weekend, one on Saturday, July 1 and two on Sunday, July 2.

Coun. Kevin Flynn was equally enthusiastic.

“150th anniversary of the RCMP and to have three musical rides in Salmon Arm on Canada Day. Small city, big success. Big ideas. That’s just awesome! So I just think the community needs to understand how big a deal this is. I totally support this motion… It’s a really exciting opportunity for us.”

Coun. Louise Wallace Richmond suggested it could also be a big deal for other communities.

“Of course I will support it. It’s a big deal for Salmon Arm, and it’s also I imagine a big deal for our neighbouring communities. I’m not organizing it and perhaps it’s not my place but I hope we can work with community partners to get the word out and, if people are coming to stay, to book soon. I agree, it’s quite a big deal…”

Mayor Alan Harrison expressed appreciation for Phil Wright, president of the Salmon Arm & Shuswap Lake Agricultural Association.

“It always takes a leader for a collaborative effort. Phil Wright, the last time the musical ride was here, they were treated very well. And Phil has a lot to do with that. And you don’t just choose to come back to a little place on a 150th anniversary of the RCMP Musical Ride. So it speaks very well for him and for SASLAA, and I’d like to thank him publicly for that.”

Tickets are expected to go on sale by April 1, with more details to follow. Wright said there will be an opportunity for the public to meet the horses and riders.

