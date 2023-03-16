The RCMP Musical Ride, which performed in Salmon Arm and Sicamous in 2018, will be returning to Salmon Arm on Canada Day, July 1, 2023 and will be presenting three rides, one on July 1 and two on July 2. (File photo)

The RCMP Musical Ride, which performed in Salmon Arm and Sicamous in 2018, will be returning to Salmon Arm on Canada Day, July 1, 2023 and will be presenting three rides, one on July 1 and two on July 2. (File photo)

‘It’s a big deal’: Salmon Arm council excited to host RCMP Musical Ride on Canada Day

City to provide barbecue reception to welcome riders, Musical Ride to be done 3 times over weekend

Small city, big deal.

Salmon Arm council emphasized that point when discussing the RCMP Musical Ride coming to Salmon Arm on Canada Day, July 1, 2023.

The topic came up because $3,000 was needed from the city’s $17,000 Canada Day celebrations expense fund to host a barbecue-type reception for the riders and local officials on Friday, June 30, the night before the ride.

Coun. Debbie Cannon expressed her excitement.

“Obviously I totally support this and we’re really excited about it. I believe that it’s three times they’ll be riding which is pretty exciting when it’s their 150th anniversary and they’re doing the ride in Salmon Arm on Canada Day. I’m actually quite surprised it wasn’t Ottawa, but we’re really excited that it’s here, it’s going to be great.”

The RCMP Musical Ride will be performing three shows over the Canada Day long weekend, one on Saturday, July 1 and two on Sunday, July 2.

Coun. Kevin Flynn was equally enthusiastic.

“150th anniversary of the RCMP and to have three musical rides in Salmon Arm on Canada Day. Small city, big success. Big ideas. That’s just awesome! So I just think the community needs to understand how big a deal this is. I totally support this motion… It’s a really exciting opportunity for us.”

Coun. Louise Wallace Richmond suggested it could also be a big deal for other communities.

“Of course I will support it. It’s a big deal for Salmon Arm, and it’s also I imagine a big deal for our neighbouring communities. I’m not organizing it and perhaps it’s not my place but I hope we can work with community partners to get the word out and, if people are coming to stay, to book soon. I agree, it’s quite a big deal…”

Mayor Alan Harrison expressed appreciation for Phil Wright, president of the Salmon Arm & Shuswap Lake Agricultural Association.

“It always takes a leader for a collaborative effort. Phil Wright, the last time the musical ride was here, they were treated very well. And Phil has a lot to do with that. And you don’t just choose to come back to a little place on a 150th anniversary of the RCMP Musical Ride. So it speaks very well for him and for SASLAA, and I’d like to thank him publicly for that.”

Tickets are expected to go on sale by April 1, with more details to follow. Wright said there will be an opportunity for the public to meet the horses and riders.

Read more: RCMP gifts musical ride horse to King Charles ahead of upcoming coronation

Read more: ‘Everyone’s affected’: Rising prices add to stress for Shuswap families

martha.wickett@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

#Salmon ArmhorseMusicRCMP

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C. creates $5M animal-disease response program to make farmers, ranchers more resilient
Next story
Backpack-wearing pigeon caught ‘in training’ at Abbotsford prison

Just Posted

The RCMP Musical Ride, which performed in Salmon Arm and Sicamous in 2018, will be returning to Salmon Arm on Canada Day, July 1, 2023 and will be presenting three rides, one on July 1 and two on July 2. (File photo)
‘It’s a big deal’: Salmon Arm council excited to host RCMP Musical Ride on Canada Day

Sicamous council awarded Splatsin the contract to upgrade the Kerr Road Owlhead Creek Crossing culverts that are deteriorating. (Rebecca Willson/ Eagle Valley News)
Sicamous council awards priority infrastructure project to Splatsin

Paul Vincent Binder, 52, who is charged with second-degree murder in the 2021 death of a Scotch Creek resident, was released from custody on March 15, 2023. He was charged in December 2022 and court proceedings are still ongoing. (Facebook photo)
Man charged with second-degree murder in North Shuswap death released on bail

In 2020 and 2021, Laurent Roy and Ian Petterson entered consent agreements with the College of Pharmacists of British Columbia, for allegations around misappropriated medications. Petterson was fined $35,000 and Roy $25,000, and both were suspended as registered pharmacists for one year. (File photo)
Shuswap men connected to alleged drug sales scheme charged with fraud, theft over $5,000

Pop-up banner image