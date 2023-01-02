It’s a boy! – Vernon’s first baby of 2023 arrives at VJH

Proud parents Jessica and Tim Grimard are happy to introduce Vernon’s first baby of 2023, Hayze Henry Grimard, born Jan. 1 at VJH at 5:12 p.m. Hayze weighed in at 6 pounds 6 ounces. He’s a younger brother to Luca. (Family photo)

Hayze Henry Grimard was born at Vernon Jubilee Hospital Sunday, Jan. 1, at 5:12 p.m. He weighed in at 6 pounds 6 ounces.

Proud parents are Jessica and Tim, and Hayze is a younger brother to Luca, age 20 months.

The Grimards would like to thank their midwife, Carrie Sizer, for her help and support, as well as the maternity ward nurses at VJH.

The first Okanagan baby was born in Penticton, and B.C.’s first child of 2023 came in at 12:02 a.m. in Abbotsford.

