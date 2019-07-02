Eagle Wing Whale Watching Tours captured this photo of a baby breaching on June 24. (Photo/Brendon Bissonnette)

It’s a girl!: Baby orca photographed by Victoria whale watching company

Eagle Wing Tours identifies gender of calf for first time

Whale watchers on an Eagle Wing Whale Watching tour last week were lucky to catch a glimpse of a “baby breach.”

Little T46B6, a transient orca baby from the T46 family, was playing in the Salish Sea on June 24 when the tour company snapped a picture of the little whale breaching.

READ ALSO: Bigg’s orcas in the Salish Sea point to shifting habitat of resident killer whales

“On this tour we were able to determine the gender of this baby for the first time – it’s a girl!” said Eagle Wing Whale Watching Tours in a post to Facebook. “The black and white pattern on the bellies of males and females is slightly different, plus the females have mammary slits, from which they will one day nurse their own babies.”

The transient orca populations travel in small groups and move up and down the Pacific coast, often stopping to socialize and hunt for marine mammals near Vancouver Island. Because they hunt mammals, transient orcas are typically less playful in order to avoid alerting their prey to their presence.

Eagle Wing Tours has not yet responded for comment.

READ ALSO: VIDEO: Footage of rare white orca captured by drone near Campbell River

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
B.C. First Nation stops Taseko Mines drilling
Next story
Four injured when man crashes stolen side-by-side into crowd at music festival near Princeton

Just Posted

In photos: Chase celebrates Canada’s 152nd

Canada’s 152nd involved a full day of celebration in Chase. Festivities kicked… Continue reading

Seymour Arm woman dead after being struck by vehicle

Chase RCMP seek information to assist with investigation of June 28 collision

RCMP search for suspects of Canada Day assault in downtown Kelowna

The victim’s injuries, although serious, are not believed to be life-threatening

Salmon Arm RCMP warn of fake gold jewelry sold in parking lots

Police receive two reports from buyers scammed with fakes, out hundreds of dollars

In photos: Light up the night – Canada Day fireworks at Canoe Beach

Canada Day celebrations in Salmon Arm ended with a bang, or multiple… Continue reading

Video: Summer fun in Sicamous for Canada Day

Road hockey, waterslides, live music and more make Sicamous’ Main Street a fun place to be on July 1.

Scheer pulls no punches in Okanagan door knocking

Conservative Party leader Andrew Scheer was door knocking in Penticton Tuesday

It’s a girl!: Baby orca photographed by Victoria whale watching company

Eagle Wing Tours identifies gender of calf for first time

NHLer packed charity game raises $212,000 for Okanagan charity

The Gorges/Comeau Homebase Charity Tournament brought the stars to the Okanagan

Winners crowned in 2019 Miss BC competition

The province-wide competition brings contestants to Fort Langley for 14 years in a row

Four injured when man crashes stolen side-by-side into crowd at music festival near Princeton

Four people were seriously injured Sunday at a music festival near Princeton… Continue reading

Our history in pictures: Salmon Arm road house

The Hotel Alexandra on Hudson Street (now Avenue). Rex Lingford took this… Continue reading

Column: Mystery of the gifted polar bear fishing streamers

Great Outdoors by James Murray

B.C. First Nation stops Taseko Mines drilling

Tsilhqot’in Nation near Williams Lake opposes the New Prosperity gold and copper mine project

Most Read