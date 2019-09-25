Stuey Wheeler, of Langley, and his family worry about their Delta-based logging equipment business amid the logging industry downturn. (Katya Slepian/Black Press Media)

‘It’s hurting everybody’: B.C. family shows support for logging truck convoy

Stuey Wheeler says industry slowdown could harm his business

The owners of a Delta logging equipment business are worried that recent downturns in the logging industry could spell disaster for their business.

Stuey Wheeler and his family were out in front of the Vancouver Convention Centre Wednesday afternoon to show their support for a convoy of logging trucks from Interior B.C.

“We have a family business in Delta, we build logging equipment,” Wheeler, who operates Wheeler Equipment, told Black Press Media.

“We have about three builds left in the shop but after that we don’t really have anything on the books. It’s a province-wide slowdown so it’s hurting everybody.”

More than 200 logging trucks made their way to Vancouver to call for immediate changes to stumpage rates in B.C., which are based on the prices that companies pay for logs through BC Timber Sales, and bring back appurtenancy – an agreement that ties timber in a given region to specific sawmills.

Wheeler, who lives in Langley, said that while he’d leave it to politicians to work out specific policy, something needed to be done amid the downturn in the province’s logging industry.

B.C. has seen four mills permanently close in the Interior this year, putting as many as 700 workers out of a job. There have been a further 13 indefinite closures which has impacted an estimated 1,000 workers, as well as hundreds more impacted due to curtailments.

“If they lowered stumpage rates and got rid of the fee-in-lieu tax on our own wood leaving the province, [then] maybe a lot of the jobs that got shut down this summer would come back.”

READ MORE: ‘We’re all getting hit hard’: Cariboo loggers to join truck rally and protest job losses

VIDEO: More than 100 loggers take part in cross-B.C. convoy protest

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
RCMP to release report on three northern B.C. homicides on Friday
Next story
B.C. man recovering after bat bite, possible rabies exposure

Just Posted

Production workers needed in Vernon

Work for Black Press Media in Vernon today

Shuswap projects left with uncertain future after rural dividend funding suspended

Application process for funding halted so money can go to struggling forestry sector.

Prepare to use only the railway crossing at Salmon Arm’s Marine Park Thursday

CP Rail has put up signs alerting the public that the Narcisse crossing will be closed Sept. 26

Evacuation alert lifted, worries persist along unstable South Shuswap creek

Residents of Sorrento’s Caen Road along Newsome Creek fear creek bank will collapse

Rain puts out truck fire on Highway 1 west of Revelstoke

There were no injuries

VIDEO: Hundreds turn out to support logging truck convoy as it arrives in Vancouver

Truckers from Merritt, Quesnel, Prince George and more converge at UBCM convention

B.C. man recovering after bat bite, possible rabies exposure

Gilbert Deforge was enjoying a late-night fire with friends when he suddenly felt a burning pain

‘It’s hurting everybody’: B.C. family shows support for logging truck convoy

Stuey Wheeler says industry slowdown could harm his business

RCMP to release report on three northern B.C. homicides on Friday

Mounties to release findings in investigation involving Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky

Inspection done at Big White ahead of resort’s largest winter sports race

The World Airline Ski Championships will be hosted by the resort in March 2020

Former South Okanagan elementary PAC treasurer charged with fraud

The charge against Belinda Yorke is in relation to the alleged theft of funds from the committee

Man in possession of stolen Revelstoke SUV arrested in Kelowna

The man remains in police custody at this time and further charges are expected

Maxime Bernier in B.C. gets applause inside, heckled outside at Surrey event

Maxime Bernier spoke at Surrey Board of Trade event inside Guildford hotel Wednesday

Summerland lacks policy on short-term vacation rentals

Concerns have been raised, but regulations are not in place

Most Read