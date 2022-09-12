It’s time to get cozy, fall weather has blown in to the Okanagan

The cooler temperatures mark an end to the hot August and September experienced by the Interior

The Okanagan will soon enter fall, also known as soup season.

Sweater weather seems to have began late last week, marking the end of the unseasonably-warm August and part of September.

Doug Lundquist, Environment Canada’s Okanagan meteorologist, said that he welcomes the rainy weather. He explained that the area needs the precipitation and hopes that it will help to control the forest fires in the area.

The Okanagan is clouded by smoke from fires in surrounding areas, notably blazes in Washington and the Keremeos wildfire.

A special air quality statement has been issued for the region, due to the widespread smoke.

Lundquist can’t say for certain if the rain will help to clear the smoke, but hopes that a change in wind direction later this week will offer some reprieve.

The moisture drizzling down over the region originates from Hurricane Kay, the storm that hit Mexico and Southern California. Lundquist said that getting rain in the Interior that comes from a hurricane is quite rare.

The wet weather will cover the Okanagan until the end of the workweek, said Lundquist.

Showers and thunderstorms are forecasted to impact the region intermittently, clearing on Sept. 15.

