A jack-knifed semi-truck on Highway 97 in Lake Country caused some delays and detours for motorists Thursday afternoon. (Nicole Swanson photo)

Motorists on Highway 97 in Lake Country saw some delays and detours Thursday afternoon.

A logging truck had jack knifed at Berry Road in the southbound lane, blocking traffic around 2:30 p.m., according to motorists.

Traffic heading to Kelowna was detoured while northbound motorists were backed up into a single-lane.

SnowTransportation