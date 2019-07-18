Jack-knifed semi cause of Highway 1 closure this morning

There were only minor injuries

A jack-knifed semi east of Revelstoke was the cause of the early morning highway closure July 18. (RCMP submitted photo)

A jack-knifed semi was the cause for the early morning highway closure east of Revelstoke July 18.

At around 5 a.m. the RCMP and BC Ambulance services responded to a single vehicle accident 33 km east of Revelstoke on Highway 1, in the same area that a fatal accident occurred July 17.

READ MORE: Highway 1 closed due to fatal accident east of Revelstoke

A west-bound semi trailer hauling equipment jack-knifed and came to rest, blocking both lanes.

The driver and his passenger, both from B.C., were treated for non-life threatening injuries. There were not other vehicles involved in the accident.

The highway was closed for approximately three hours.

The RCMP are reminding motorists of the 80 km/h speed limit in the area for westbound motorists and to drive relative to the conditions.

Anyone with further information regarding this collision is asked to call the Revelstoke detachment at 250-837-5255.

