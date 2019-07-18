A jack-knifed semi east of Revelstoke was the cause of the early morning highway closure July 18. (RCMP submitted photo)

Jack-knifed semi cause of Highway 1 closure this morning

There were only minor injuries

A jack-knifed semi was the cause for the early morning highway closure east of Revelstoke July 18.

At around 5 a.m. the RCMP and BC Ambulance services responded to a single vehicle accident 33 km east of Revelstoke on Highway 1, in the same area that a fatal accident occurred July 17.

READ MORE: Highway 1 closed due to fatal accident east of Revelstoke

A west-bound semi trailer hauling equipment jack-knifed and came to rest, blocking both lanes.

The driver and his passenger, both from B.C., were treated for non-life threatening injuries. There were not other vehicles involved in the accident.

The highway was closed for approximately three hours.

The RCMP are reminding motorists of the 80 km/h speed limit in the area for westbound motorists and to drive relative to the conditions.

Anyone with further information regarding this collision is asked to call the Revelstoke detachment at 250-837-5255.

 

@RevelstokeRevue
editor@revelstoketimesreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
RDOS construction activity shows increase

Just Posted

Salmon Arm strongman training for challenges of Sicamous Strength Fest

Competitors can expect to deadlift over 500 lbs, carry heavy weights and pull a fire truck

Large meat donation overwhelms Salmon Arm food bank staff

No Frills fills freezers at Second Harvest with protein that will feed up to 600 people

Virtual reality, arcade gaming centre opens in Salmon Arm

Owner hopes to host city’s first Esports team for games like League of Legends, Fortnite

Free wildfire safety assessments available for rural CSRD properties

FireSmart information to be provided at public events including firehall open houses

$12,700 in stolen pet food seized by police from North Shuswap home

Chase RCMP execute third search of property where stolen vehicles, illegal firearms seized

Rents in most Canadian cities are unaffordable for lower-income earners: study

Roughly one-third of households, or 4.7 million, are renters

Letter: Vote or referendum needed on CSRD Area D building inspection

Salmon Valley resident concerned public input being ignored

Lightning strike sparks fire outside Kelowna

BC Wildfire is reporting a small blaze off Highway 33

RDOS construction activity shows increase

264 permits, worth nearly $26M, have been issued in first half of 2019

Snowbirds touch down in the South Okanagan

Canadian Forces Snowbirds make pit stop in Penticton

Two Kelowna men make citizen’s arrest

RCMP warn people of risks involved with taking matters into own hands

Truck flips on Okanagan highway

Driver says he lost control of the truck while taking a turn

Rare white ravens spotted again on Vancouver Island

Nature photographer Mike Yip said mysterious birds back in Coombs area

Kelowna trainer skips weights, swings mace

Viala the Viking uses ancient techniques in his personal-training business

Most Read