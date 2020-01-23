Facebook

Jack-knifed semi closes Coquihalla northbound

A red liquid is reportedly spilled down the side of Highway 5

The Coquihalla Highway is closed northbound near the Surrey Lake Summit.

According to drivers in the area a jackknifed semi-trailer is blocking the northbound lanes.

One social media user claims there is a red liquid spilled down the side of Highway 5, that may have come from the semi truck.

Emergency crews are on scene but traffic is slow going in the area.

The incident reportedly happened about 8:20 a.m. 3 km south of Logan Lake.

The estimated time of the road reopening is 1 p.m.

