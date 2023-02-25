UPDATE: Jack-knifed semi cleared along Highway 1 between Salmon Arm and Sicamous

DriveBC reported a jack-knifed semi blocking traffic along Highway 1 between Salmon Arm and Sicamous around 9 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 25. (DriveBC image)

Update: 11:30 a.m.

DriveBC has reported the jack-knifed semi along Highway 1 between Sicamous and Salmon Arm is cleared.

Facebook users driving the higway still recommend taking an alternate route as reports say backed-up traffic is taking time to clear.

Original 10:45 a.m.

A semi-truck has stopped traffic along Highway 1 between Sicamous and Salmon Arm.

DriveBC has reported a jack-knifed semi stopping traffic both ways east of Salmon Arm along the TransCanada highway to Sicamous. The incident happened west of Bernie Road around 9 a.m.

Facebook users report long lines waiting for traffic to reopen and DriveBC recommends drivers take alternate routes along Highway 97B.

📡 #BCHwy1 – Reports of a jack-knifed semi east of #SalmonArm, west of Bernie Rd, affecting both ways of traffic. Crews are on route. Consider an alternate route via #BCHwy97B / #BCHwy97A.#Sicamous pic.twitter.com/1rUcbaBw6S — DriveBC (@DriveBC) February 25, 2023

Updates to come.

READ MORE: Wallop of winter winding over North Okanagan and B.C. Interior

@willson_becca

rebecca.willson@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

#Salmon ArmSicamousTransCanada