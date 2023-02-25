UPDATE: Jack-knifed semi cleared along Highway 1 between Salmon Arm and Sicamous

Update: 11:30 a.m.
DriveBC has reported the jack-knifed semi along Highway 1 between Sicamous and Salmon Arm is cleared.
Facebook users driving the higway still recommend taking an alternate route as reports say backed-up traffic is taking time to clear.
Original 10:45 a.m.
A semi-truck has stopped traffic along Highway 1 between Sicamous and Salmon Arm.
DriveBC has reported a jack-knifed semi stopping traffic both ways east of Salmon Arm along the TransCanada highway to Sicamous. The incident happened west of Bernie Road around 9 a.m.
Facebook users report long lines waiting for traffic to reopen and DriveBC recommends drivers take alternate routes along Highway 97B.
📡 #BCHwy1 – Reports of a jack-knifed semi east of #SalmonArm, west of Bernie Rd, affecting both ways of traffic. Crews are on route. Consider an alternate route via #BCHwy97B / #BCHwy97A.#Sicamous pic.twitter.com/1rUcbaBw6S
— DriveBC (@DriveBC) February 25, 2023
Updates to come.
