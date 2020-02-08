Jack-knifed semi on Highway 1, no road closures

The incident happened at approximately 10:30 a.m.

A jack-knifed semi is tended to by Salmon Arm police and fire crews on Highway 1 Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020. (Contributed)

Drivers travelling on Highway 1 near Canoe should expect minor delays after a semi trailer became jack-knifed on the side of the highway.

The incident, which took place across from the Canoe exit and the entrance to the Canoe Forest Products work yard, happened at approximately 10:15 a.m.

Videos posted in a local road report Facebook group shows Salmon Arm police and fire crews at the scene.

Drive BC also reports a vehicle incident at Canoe Beach Dr. While neither roadways are closed, an assessment is in progress.

