A jack-knifed semi is tended to by Salmon Arm police and fire crews on Highway 1 Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020. (Contributed)

Jack-knifed semi on Highway 1, no road closures

The incident happened at approximately 10:30 a.m.

Drivers travelling on Highway 1 near Canoe should expect minor delays after a semi trailer became jack-knifed on the side of the highway.

The incident, which took place across from the Canoe exit and the entrance to the Canoe Forest Products work yard, happened at approximately 10:15 a.m.

Videos posted in a local road report Facebook group shows Salmon Arm police and fire crews at the scene.

Drive BC also reports a vehicle incident at Canoe Beach Dr. While neither roadways are closed, an assessment is in progress.

Read more: Semi driver blinded by headlights, goes off Highway 1 near Chase

Read more: Semi truck stuck, then unloaded, on Salmon Arm’s Shoemaker Hill switchback

@CameronJHT
Cameron.thomson@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Okanagan chefs come together for International Women’s Day fundraiser

Just Posted

Jack-knifed semi on Highway 1, no road closures

The incident happened at approximately 10:30 a.m.

Group rekindles search for man last seen in Sicamous

Please Bring Me Home supporting search efforts for Matthew Taylor, Ashley Simpson

‘A big-hearted gentle giant’ killed in collision in Shuswap on Highway 1

Motorcycle community mourns loss of iconic member

Penticton Vees clinch overtime win against Silverbacks

The Vees clinched a 3-2 overtime win against Salmon Arm tonight in Penticton.

In photos: Regional figure skating championships in Salmon Arm

About 280 skaters from across Shuswap-Okanagan expected to compete

VIDEO: Solar Orbiter to provide first look at sun’s poles

New project aims to discover new parts of the bright star

Okanagan chefs come together for International Women’s Day fundraiser

The Paisley Notebook hosts the 4th annual event in support of south Okanagan charities

Apparent shooting near Chuck E. Cheese in Lower Mainland leaves man in ‘grave condition’

Police were called Friday evening to a complex in Langley and say the shooting is targeted

Okanagan shoppers contribute to record-setting Loblaws food drive

Vernon grocery stores raise more than $5,200 for parent comapany’s annual fundraiser

Police had no right to seize hidden bedside camera from Airbnb condo in Toronto, judge says

The decision effectively ended the voyeurism prosecution of the Toronto condo owner, Michael Chow

Canadian women qualify for Tokyo Olympics with hard-fought win over Costa Rica

Victory means the eighth-ranked Canadian women can now work towards a podium finish at the Games

Province increases security at Sooke park after three men swept away by river

Three men killed when accessing the park due to heavy rains, flooding

Ride hailing coming to the Okanagan

Board has approved application to let Kabu Ride operate in region

Okanagan seniors misusing meds needs to be addressed: seniors care expert

Mismanaging medications often has dire consequences for Canadian seniors, study shows.

Most Read