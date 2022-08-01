BC Wildfire Service reported a new fire at Jade Mountain near Chase was under control on Monday, Aug. 1, 2022. (BC Wildfire Service map)

Jade Mountain wildfire near Chase under control

Several new wildfires reported in the Shuswap

Fire crews have got a handle on a lightning-caused wildfire east of Chase.

Around noon on Monday, Aug. 1, the BC Wildfire Service (BCWS) reported the Jade Mountain fire, discovered that morning, was under control. The fire was 0.5 hectares in size and two Rapattack crews were on scene.

North of Chase and west of Adams Lake, another new fire was burning at Bush Creek. BCWS said a Rapattack crew with helicopter was at this out-of-control, spot-sized blaze, assessing access and feasibility for deployment.

Further north, on the east side of Adams Lake, another new fire was under control. This lightning-sparked blaze at Taylor Creek reached 1.1 hectares. Crews have moved off this fire and and it is being monitored by BC Wildfire.

Three fires are burning in the Seymour Arm area. One spot-sized fire (0.09 hectares) was discovered at Long Ridge around 11 a.m. on Aug. 1. Two others northeast of Seymour Arm, at Celista Mountain and McNomee Creek, discovered on July 29, were both spot sized and being monitored by the BCWS.

