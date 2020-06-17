FILE – NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh rises during a meeting of the Special Committee on the COVID-19 Pandemic in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, on Tuesday, June 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Jagmeet Singh removed from Commons after calling BQ MP racist over blocked RCMP motion

Singh had asked the Commons to recognize there is systemic racism in the RCMP

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh called a Bloc Quebecois MP racist today after a New Democrat motion on RCMP discrimination failed to receive unanimous consent from the House of Commons.

Singh refused to apologize for the words directed at Bloc member Alain Therrien.

That prompted the Speaker to order Singh to leave the House for the rest of the day.

Singh had asked the Commons to recognize there is systemic racism in the RCMP and to call on the government to review the force’s budget, ensure the Mounties are truly accountable and do a full review of the RCMP’s use of force.

There was at least one objection and that blocked the move, though it was unclear who said no.

Amid finger-pointing, Singh acknowledged he called Therrien a racist, adding “I believe that’s so.”

READ MORE: Amid anti-racism protests, Trudeau promises to push police body cameras with premiers

READ MORE: History of systemic racism between RCMP and First Nations must be addressed: B.C. chief

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

House of CommonsJagmeet Singhracism

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Two women injured in bear attack in northern B.C.

Just Posted

Walmart seeks approval for truck yard on agricultural land in Shuswap

CSRD and Agricultural Land Commission will weigh in on future of Malakwa property

Column: Old-growth forests threatened, locally and provincially

Shuswap Passion by Jim Cooperman

Large police convoy on Highway 1 just training exercise say RCMP

Facebook was a flurry with speculation

UPDATE: Coldstream man reunited with stolen custom boat

Coldstream man, two Vernon businesses stung by major thefts Sunday, June 14

RCMP locate missing Salmon Arm woman

Woman last seen June 12th found safe and sound

B.C.’s top doctor says COVID-19 cases at unidentified fast food restaurant a ‘wake up call’

Dr. Bonnie Henry says she won’t name the restaurant

Jagmeet Singh removed from Commons after calling BQ MP racist over blocked RCMP motion

Singh had asked the Commons to recognize there is systemic racism in the RCMP

Summerland maple syrup store to reopen

Maple Roch will hold a reopening celebration on June 20

Botched science demonstration results in $60K damage, Lake Country teacher’s transfer

George Elliot teacher transferred after volcano gone wrong, petition started for his return

Bauer unveils protective masks for hockey players, options for fans

Bauer’s Concept 3 Splash Guard expected to be available by August

Two women injured in bear attack in northern B.C.

BC Conservation Officer Services says the incident happened on a logging road in Prince George

Summerland youth centre reopening with COVID-19 precautions

Physical distancing, maximum capacity figures outlined as Harold Simpson Memorial Youth Centre opens

B.C.’s wild seafood exports snagged in Beijing’s recent COVID-19 panic

Chinese salmon false alarm spills over to other Canadian seafood products

Physical distancing for vehicles, horses, hikers urged in B.C.

Horse Council B.C. has signs available for rural roads

Most Read