Jagmeet Singh removed from Commons after calling BQ MP racist over blocked RCMP motion

Singh had asked the Commons to recognize there is systemic racism in the RCMP

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh called a Bloc Quebecois MP racist today after a New Democrat motion on RCMP discrimination failed to receive unanimous consent from the House of Commons.

Singh refused to apologize for the words directed at Bloc member Alain Therrien.

That prompted the Speaker to order Singh to leave the House for the rest of the day.

Singh had asked the Commons to recognize there is systemic racism in the RCMP and to call on the government to review the force’s budget, ensure the Mounties are truly accountable and do a full review of the RCMP’s use of force.

There was at least one objection and that blocked the move, though it was unclear who said no.

Amid finger-pointing, Singh acknowledged he called Therrien a racist, adding “I believe that’s so.”

Indigenous Leaders have expressed a lack of confidence in the RCMP commissioner’s ability to tackle systemic racism after she was unable to say whether it existed in the RCMP We need systemic changes so that not one more Indigenous person dies at the hands of the RCMP pic.twitter.com/QWupAda6su — Jagmeet Singh (@theJagmeetSingh) June 17, 2020

