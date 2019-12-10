RCMP officers have secured the site and are investigating a fatal shooting Friday morning in the Village Green Hotel parking lot. (Cory Bialecki - Vernon Morning Star file)

Jail time for Vernon man connected to fatal shooting

Man involved in break in with ties to fatal February shooting to serve 46 months

A man arrested in connection with a February fatal shooting in Vernon will serve more than three years in jail.

Clayton Alan Williams, 28, was arrested following a targeted break in on Feb. 8, 2019. The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP received reports of a break-and-enter in progress in a Lavington residence around 1 a.m. and shots were fired.

One occupant of the home sustained non-life threatening injuries.

Williams was charged with seven counts including two of discharging a firearm with intent to wound/disfigure, and single counts of disguising face with intent to commit offence, pointing a firearm, use of firearm in committing an indictable offence, unlawfully discharging a firearm and break-and-enter with intent to commit an offence.

Five weapons charges were stayed.

Williams was sentenced to 46 months in prison Monday Dec. 9, 2019, and received a lifetime firearm prohibition.

Around 30 minutes after the break in, a man was fatally shot near the Village Green Hotel and the police believe the two incidents are linked.

“Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP officers have currently secured and are investigating multiple crime scenes and believe that the two incidents may be related at this time,” RCMP media officer Const. Kelly Brett said Feb. 8, 2019.

Williams did not face any additional charges. Black Press has reached out to RCMP for an update on that case.

— with Black Press files

READ MORE: Man in custody after fatal shooting in Vernon

READ MORE: Accused Vernon shooter going to trial

Previous story
UPDATE: Stranger who offered kids candy turns himself in, ‘no nefarious intentions’ say RCMP
Next story
South Okanagan elderly accident victim ‘a tough customer’

Just Posted

Shuswap Dance Center shows celebrate the season

Junior and senior dancers rehearsing for weekend of performances

Donkey refuge wins big at Shuswap Women Who Wine event

More than $4,000 awarded to Turtle Valley Donkey Refuge for education project

Dancing with the Shuswap Stars raises $50,000 for hospice

Search underway for dancers to compete is next year’s event

Road closures planned for Holiday Train’s Shuswap visit

Roads in Canoe and Salmon Arm will be closed to cars during local celebrations

In photos: Mirella Project helps Salmon Arm residents go green at Christmas

Two more events planned to help combat climate change in December

VIDEO: Merriam-Webster declares ‘they’ its 2019 word of the year

Declared word of year based on a 313-per-cent increase in look-ups on the company’s search site

Chase Heat put stop to Kimberly Dynamiters

KIJHL leading team’s win streak comes to an end at Art Holding Memorial Arena

WATCH: Vernon house fire may have sparked by wood stove

Homeowner says he believes the fire originated in the basement

Shuswap’s North Zone Kings win one of two versus Thompson Zone

Kings to play Kamloops International Bantam Ice Hockey Tournament in new year

Jail time for Vernon man connected to fatal shooting

Man involved in break in with ties to fatal February shooting to serve 46 months

Anti-money laundering agency warns casinos to watch gamers playing with bank drafts

Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Centre of Canada, known as Fintrac, issues operational alert

Letter: Drivers using Blind Bay road asked to slow down

Writer encourages residents to respect proposed 40 km/hr speed limit

Truck loses partial load at busy Vernon intersection

Possible electrical malfunction suspected as southbound traffic is backed up

‘Jurassic World 3’ will film in Metro Vancouver under working title ‘Arcadia’

Filming is set to take place between Feb. 24 and March 6, 2020

Most Read