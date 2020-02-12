James Coble recently received his doctoral degree at the University of Calgary. (WFN photo)

James Coble becomes first Westbank First Nation member to earn doctoral degree

WFN Chief Chris Derickson attended the ceremony in Calgary to watch Coble receive his degree

James Coble has become the first Westbank First Nation member to earn a doctoral degree.

Coble recently walked across a stage at the University of Calgary to accept his doctor of education degree in front of a jam-packed crowd.

Coble, who is currently director of student services at Okanagan College, said his two kids were his inspiration to finish the degree.

“For me, it was the completion of a seven-year journey,” said Coble.

“At the end, as I did at every stage, I reminded myself that my kids were always at the top of the list of reasons why I was doing this.”

READ MORE: Kelowna: Smudging away the stress of college exams

One proud attendee also at the ceremony was WFN Chief Chris Derickson, who said Coble will now continue to serve as a mentor to the community.

“You would be hard pressed to find a more dedicated educator and advocate for students pursuing their higher education goals than James,” said Derickson.

“Both the WFN Community and Okanagan College benefits from his leadership. We are extremely proud of James’ accomplishments.”

During Coble’s doctoral research, he brought Indigenous students together to talk about their own experiences through photography and group dialogue.

As Coble’s research went on, the conversations between students helped to raise many community issues and concerns.

“I’ve always been interested in Aboriginal student experiences and when I came across this method in emerging research circles, I thought it would be the perfect means of enabling students to take charge in telling their stories as authentically as possible,” said Coble.

“Storytelling is ingrained in Indigenous cultures across the land, so it made sense to me to empower students to think about and share their experiences through stories.”

Prior to finishing his doctorate, Coble earned bachelor’s of education and master’s in exercise psychology degrees from the University of Victoria.

To read more about James journey to completing his doctorate, you can visit WFN’s website.

@connortrembley
connor.trembley@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
First ride-hailing company approved in Okanagan
Next story
Okanagan man donates $50k to hospital in memory of wife

Just Posted

Head-on collision causes closure of Highway 97B near Salmon Arm

Reason for crash unknown, alcohol not considered a factor

Salmon Arm’s New Year’s baby receives gift of warmth and comfort

Shuswap Quilters’ Guild present special quilt to Sydney Campbell

Recognized for their part in preserving the past in Salmon Arm

Heritage commission presents awards for heritage conservation of local buildings

Shuswap Theatre tackles challenges of keeping busy in retirement

A Red Plaid Shirt offers humorous and heartwarming look at adjusting to life after career

Kabu ride-hailing service could expand to Salmon Arm

Company wants to hear from civic leaders about community interest and support

Radio station stuns Morning Star in all-Vernon media broomball battle

Three quick second-half goals pace Beach Radio to shocking 3-1 win over Morning Star Sweepers

Wilkinson under fire for characterizing domestic violence as ‘a tough marriage’

The B.C. NDP have pledged to implement five days pay for those leaving domestic violence

Next anti-pipeline target B.C. government offices, opposition says

John Horgan quizzed about Valentine’s Day anti-LNG action plan

Second week in a row Sicamous Eagles rookie receives league-wide recognition

Jaxon Danilec looking to help push Shuswap Junior B team into KIJHL playoffs

North Zone Kings sink Rivermen, crowned Bantam Zone champs

Next up is home tourney in Enderby, then on to playoffs

Three years in prison for Penticton man who sexually assaulted Kamloops woman

Richard Skoyen was described as a “sexual sadist” by a psychologist

Kelowna transit bus impounded following alleged drunk driving incident

The bus is currently sitting among hundreds of other impounded vehicles at Mario’s Towing

Kelowna fire crews knockdown electrical blaze sparked by scooters

Four firetrucks responded to the blaze

Okanagan author named UBCO writer-in-residence

Vernon’s John Lent will also announce the winner of the 2020 Okanagan Short Story Contest

Most Read