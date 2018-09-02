Jamieson will not seek another term as Salmon Arm councillor

After 10 years on council Ken Jamieson plans step aside to spend more time with loved ones

After 10 years on Salmon Arm city council, Councillor Ken Jamieson has announced he will not seek reelection in the fall.

“I have truly enjoyed working with my council colleagues, our exceptional staff, but especially the residents of Salmon Arm. I am indebted to so many for their support and encouragement,”Jamieson said in a message to the Observer.

“I have spent a lot of time this summer with my family – especially my grandkids – and that helped make the decision for me. So much has happened in Salmon Arm over the past decade and for me personally. Pam and I have our eighth grandchild coming in January and we want to spend as much time as possible travelling and being with the people we love.”

He said he is unable to put in the necessary time and thought required to conduct his city council duties when his heart is elsewhere.

Jamieson added he is not ruling out a run for a council seat in 2022.

Most Read