The regional Convention of Jehovah’s Witnesses returns to the South Okanagan Events Centre this weekend. Submitted image

Jehovah’s Witnesses filling events centre

Convention expected to bring over 3,000 to Penticton

The Jehovah’s Witnesses are bringing their regional convention back to the South Okanagan Events Centre this weekend.

The three-day convention, which usually has attendance in excess of 3,000 people, starts on June 8.

The regional conventions have been held at the SOEC when a five-year contract was signed with the Jehovah’s Witnesses of Canada.

The annual conventions are a spiritual highlight for Jehovah’s Witnesses. They’re held around the world, with an estimated seven million Jehovah’s Witnesses meeting in 236 countries.

“Be Courageous!” during critical times, is the theme of this years’ convention.

“In critical times we need courage more than ever. At school, at work, and when tragedy strikes,” said convention spokesman Peter Matkovich. Last year’s theme was “Do not give up.”

The convention welcomes everyone, with talks and Interviews related to the theme, including multimedia presentations.

The theme continues throughout the weekend with a Sunday morning talk on “The Resurrection Hope Imparts Courage – How?”

There is no admission cost and no collection will be taken.

