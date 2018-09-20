VIDEO: Hundreds line highway as family brings home body of B.C. teen

Northern B.C. showed their support by lining Hwy 16 as Jessica Patrick’s body returned to Smithers.

Jessica Patrick

Jessica is home.

Friends and family of Jessica Patrick drove her body back to Smithers Thursday in a convoy from Prince George. People lined up along Highway 16 in communities all along the way to greet them and show support.

Jessica was back Thursday afternoon. About 200 were at Goat Park at Highway 16 and Main Street to show solidarity, many shouting “justice for Jessica” as the line of at least a dozen vehicles passed by.

Jessica’s father Michael Balczer thanked the community of all peoples who live in northern B.C. for their outpouring of support.

“My daughter’s opened my eyes. She’s opened my eyes to this community of Smithers. I didn’t really know there was so much compassion in Smithers, as well as from Prince George all the way to Smithers,” he said.

Balczer said there was a unity to how everyone is coming together after the tragedy that took away his daughter.

“What the elders [said] to me is Jessica’s really powerful right now, and in her power she’s using it to gather these people: all kinds of nations, no matter if you’re white, black, Hispanic — we’re all here as one; we’re all here as equal,” he said.

Solidarity by Woodmere Nursery (5:30), Telkwa (9:20) and Smithers (22:00)

When asked if he wanted to say anything else, he again thanked the community for its support and finished with the call sounded by many this day:

“Justice for Jessica.”

Drumming in Prince George Wednesday

The BC Coroner’s Office and the RCMP have still as of Thursday late afternoon not confirmed the human remains they found last weekend are those of Jessica, where the remains were found, or any circumstances surrounding her death. The Interior News has asked repeatedly for more information and was told Thursday morning a press release from RCMP media relations and Smithers RCMP would be forthcoming after approved.

All the RCMP has confirmed so far is human remains were found and a major crimes unit was investigating.

Family and other sources confirmed the body is hers and that she was found on Hudson Bay Mountain.

The 18-year-old leaves behind a young daughter.

A memorial being held at the Dze L K’Ant Friendship Centre hall on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. is open to the public.

 

Previous story
Despite progress, threat of 232 tariffs dominates NAFTA negotiations
Next story
Update: Search called off for missing plane between Edmonton and Chilliwack

Just Posted

Salmon Arm library to undergo upgrades over the winter

New meeting space planned for Okanagan Regional Library’s Salmon Arm branch

Boil water notice lifted for Falkland

The boil water notice for the Falkland Water System has been rescinded

Man on scooter injured after being struck by semi on Trans-Canada Highway

Sicamous resident suffers non-life-threatening injuries, charges pending for semi driver

North Okanagan-Shuswap fundraiser delivers for charities

Armstrong Regional Cooperative’s Fuel Good Day raises $10,000 in Vernon, Armstrong and Salmon Arm

Salmon Arm landfill accepts used oil and anti-freeze for recycling

Partnership with Oil Management Association opens recycling opportunities

Watch out for Pavement Patty: Drivers warned outside B.C. elementary school

New survey reveals unsafe school zones during 2018 back-to-school week

Shuswap Idol sees talented contestants compete at Salmon Arm Fair

Once again musical acts at annual fair are a big hit with audiences

Column: Kore-eda legal thriller keeps you guessing

Cinemaphile/Joanne Sargent

Letter: Highway 1 needs fixing immediately

Are you satisfied with the progress on improving the Trans-Canada Highway through… Continue reading

Letter: Solve crisis rather than polarize people

Re: Canada’s carbon tax house of cards is falling down I am… Continue reading

Letter: Grumbling about taxes while BC burns

I appreciate Mr. Fletcher’s column on carbon pricing. We need to talk… Continue reading

Family participates in Salmon Arm Terry Fox run for boy in Abbotsford

Jacob Bredenhof, 13, was diagnosed with the same type of cancer Terry Fox had.

Super cycling in Shuswap

Cyclists leave Blackburn Park in Salmon Arm at the beginning of the… Continue reading

More people to qualify for child care subsidies

Sessions to focus on new Affordable Child Care Benefit

Most Read