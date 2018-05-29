John Mellencamp to play Kelowna in November

Tickets for the concert at Prospera Place go on sale June 1.

John Mellencamp will bring his Sad Clowns and Hillbillies tour to Kelowna this November.

The tour has been hailed by critics and fans alike as one of Mellencamp’s most authentic and crowd pleasing concerts of his career, and will begin Sept. 26 in Moncton, NB.

He will perform at Prospera Place on Nov. 10 and is also making stops in Prince George Nov. 4, Kamloops Nov. 6, Cranbrook Nov. 7, Victoria Nov. 12 and Abbotsford Nov. 14.

John Mellencamp’s career in music, spans more than 35 years. It has seen him transition from pop star to one of the most highly respected singer/songwriters of a generation.

He is a member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, a Grammy winner, a recipient of the John Steinbeck Award, ASCAP Foundation’s Champion Award, The Woody Guthrie Award and Americana Music Association’s Lifetime Achievement Award and more recently, the Founders Award, the top honor assigned by the American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers.

READ MORE: STEVE EARLE HEADED TO KELOWNA

Additionally, he will be inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame on June 14.

His career highlights include, in 1985, banding together with Willie Nelson and Neil Young, to create Farm Aid. The social activism reflected in his songs helped catalyze Farm Aid, the concert series and organization that has addressed the struggle of American family farmers for more than 25 years.

John Mellencamp’s album, Sad Clowns & Hillbillies, featuring Carlene Carter, is his 23rd over the course of a remarkable career. Sad Clowns & Hillbillies returns Mellencamp to the musical eclecticism that is, itself, a reflection of his wide-ranging musings on life and showcases a poet who has wisely used the years between youth and the present day to become an absolute master of songwriting and interpretation. That passion and experience resonates most beautifully in this showcase of his music.

Tickets for the tour will be available to the general public beginning Friday, June 1 at 10 a.m. Mellencamp.com and VIP pre-sale tickets will be available beginning Wednesday, May 30 at 10 am local time until Thursday, May 31 at 10 p.m. local time. For more information and all ticketing information please visit Mellencamp.com. Prospera Place will be selling tickets through official ticket provider Select Your Tickets. You can reach them online at www.selectyourtickets.com, by phone 250 -762-5050 or in person at the Prospera Place Box Office.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaNewsKat
kmichaels@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Kayakers rescue dog from raging Adams River
Next story
Trans Mountain pipeline: Politics run deep

Just Posted

Slate of four running for seats on council

Jim Kimmerly, Wayne Matthews, Sylvia Lindgren and Mary-Louise McCausland enter the race

Trans Mountain court action continues, John Horgan says

Federal takeover doesn’t change oil spill risk to B.C. coast

Liberal government to buy Trans Mountain pipeline for $4.5B

Finance Minister Bill Morneau says Canada is going to buy the Trans Mountain pipeline and all of Kinder Morgan Canada’s core assets for $4.5 billion.

Giving business a boost in the Shuswap

Launch-a-Preneur aims to set the community up for success

John Mellencamp to play Kelowna in November

Tickets for the concert at Prospera Place go on sale June 1.

Trans Mountain pipeline: Politics run deep

Project poses major federal and provincial implications

Kamloops carfentanil dealer gets two years in prison

Derrick Keith Beckett was part of a dial-a-dope ring busted by the RCMP in 2017

Canada to field veteran squad against Germany in women’s soccer friendly

Christine Sinclair is team captain, set to play at Hamilton’s Tim Hortons Field

Auditor general says unleashed bureaucrats bungled Phoenix, costing millions

More than half of the federal government’s 290,000 employees have reported being affected by Phoenix

TIMELINE: Key dates in the history of the Trans Mountain pipeline

From 1953 to 2018, the Trans Mountain pipeline has been the way of transporting oil from Alberta to B.C.

Feds fail to measure social, economic gaps between First Nations, others: audit

Indigenous Services Canada is failing to measure the social and economic gaps of First Nations

Update: Wildfire burning alongside Hwy. 1 near Kamloops

A wildfire sparked Monday afternoon along the Trans Canada Highway west of Kamloops

Hot Air Balloon Festival flies high over the Shuswap

DeMille’s Farm Market gives the community a chance to soar

Most B.C. minimum wage earners ‘aren’t poor,’ report says

Four out of five live with parents or a higher-wage earner

Most Read