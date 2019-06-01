Journey Home makes headway on strategy

First graduating class of PEOPLE to get work placement with City of Kelowna

The first graduating class of Journey Home’s PEOPLE program is nearing graduation and eager to start working for the City of Kelowna’s operation department.

“We are looking forward to working with PEOPLE this summer in a pilot project designed to enhance cleanliness and assist in beautifying our downtown,” infrastructure operations department manager Ian Wilson said.

“We are impressed by PEOPLE’s commitment to contribute to the community in a positive way.”

Individuals with lived experiences with homelessness or opioid use and addiction were offered the opportunity to train with the PEOPLE program — a peer-support model that assists in setting individuals up with employment contracts.

READ MORE: At the helm of the Journey Home Society

Contracts have been drawn up this past week, Central Okanagan Journey Home Society (COJHS) executive director Gaelene Askeland said, and the program was wildly successful with all 32 trainees completing the program.

“It’s almost unheard of,” she said. “This tells me the training is good and the people were highly motivated to get to work.”

“All of those folks are ready to get to work and are really excited about the opportunity,” she said.

Askeland said seeing members of the community contributing to beach cleanups and efforts to beautify the downtown core could help shift the public’s perspective of homelessness.

“Showing people they’re human beings like the rest of us and they can contribute breaks down some of that stigma,” she said.

“They worked hard to get through the training and get ready for their work placements,” Askeland said. “And every opportunity we can get to have people with lived experience work is a good opportunity.”

READ MORE: Kelowna’s Journey Home board marks success

The Paid Employment Opportunities for People with Lived Experiences (PEOPLE) is only one of many actions the COJHS has implemented from its five-year strategy to end homelessness, and its only four months in.

COJHS is hosting a design lab on June 13 to assess the needs of affected individuals in the community, “as expressed by those with lived experience of Kelowna’s shelter system,” she said.

“Even as we work towards ending homelessness, there will always be a need for short-term shelter accommodation for those in our community who find themselves without homes,” Askeland said.

The design lab will take community perspectives to better understand how shelters function in Kelowna and identify what is needed now and in the future.

“We will look at the variety of shelter models to determine the best fit to address the needs in our community over the short-term and long-term,” Askeland said.

READ MORE: Kelowna’s formerly homeless shows support for Journey Home project

Okanagan College and UBC Okanagan also joined up to create a Homelessness Research Collaborative to identify key areas to focus on to support the Journey Home Strategy. Researchers will host a community engagement event on June 20.

Establishing an integrated court in Kelowna is another project COJHS continues to pursue. It is working to establish a court model that offers more engagement between the courts, police, the person charged with a crime and those who provide services to those charged.

“Integrated court aims to achieve better outcomes for vulnerable people and the broader community through a more restorative approach to justice,” John Howard Society executive director Dawn Himer said.

“By helping people lead healthier, more stable lives, the development of the integrated court represents another step to introduce measures to prevent homelessness in the first place.”

@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Okanagan-Shuswap weather: haze and heat continue
Next story
VIDEO: We’ll work with cities, even when provinces won’t work with Ottawa, Trudeau says

Just Posted

Fire at Sicamous landfill

The blaze started in a wood waste pile and has now been contained

Bench to honour Salmon Arm firefighters, firefighting family

Shirley family bitten by the fire-fighting bug for more than 100 years

One of three charges dropped in Shuswap fatal church shooting

Accused set to appear in Provincial Court in Salmon Arm on June 4

Penticton fire at Carmi Mountain still labelled as held

B.C. Wildfire Service responded to the fire on Saliken Drive Friday evening

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: haze and heat continue

Environment Canada forecasts hazy skies and highs of 31 C Saturday

VIDEO: We’ll work with cities, even when provinces won’t work with Ottawa, Trudeau says

Prime minister pledged government will keep working with municipalities on housing, climate change

Kootnekoff: Discriminate against babysitters

The Supreme Court of Canada recently declined to hear an interesting case… Continue reading

B.C. cancer patients finally gets doctor’s appointment after media attention

Carol Young was told she had a month to live without treatment, but couldn’t get in to see doctor

Trial set for U.S. man accused in cold case killing of Vancouver Island couple

Man pleads not guilty, jury selection set for June 11

B.C. minimum wage hits $13.85/hr today

Minimum wage will reach $15.20 by 2021, NDP say

Latest numbers confirm 2018 was B.C.’s worst wildfire season on record

Last year saw 2,115 fires and 1.35 million hectares burned

Top Raptors Game 1 ticket went for almost $24,000, StubHub says

So far, the top price for Sunday’s Game 2 is a mere $10,000

Newborn southern resident killer whale spotted in B.C. waters

Southern resident killer whales are endangered, numbering just 75

Journey Home makes headway on strategy

First graduating class of PEOPLE to get work placement with City of Kelowna

Most Read