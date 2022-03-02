People listen to a sermon delivered by a pastor from the back of a flatbed truck parked on Wellington Street in front of Parliament Hill as a protest on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Judge dismisses bid to halt federal emergency measures, calling issue moot

Group had asked for an injunction to stay Liberal use of the emergencies law and associated measures

A judge has dismissed a group’s bid to halt federal use of the Emergencies Act, saying the matter is moot because the government has already revoked the powers used to quell protests.

In his ruling, Federal Court Justice Richard Mosley also says Canadian Frontline Nurses and member Kristen Nagle are not entitled to reimbursement of costs for a motion that was “doomed to failure from the outset.”

The group and Nagle, who took part in the anti-government protests, asked the Federal Court for an injunction last month to stay Liberal use of the emergencies law and associated measures while their full case plays out.

The group opposes what it sees as “unreasonable” COVID-19-related mandates and restrictions that have been implemented by various governments.

The group and Nagle ultimately want the court to rule that the federal government strayed beyond its jurisdiction in declaring a public order emergency last month, saying the move was unconstitutional.

The emergencies law allowed for direction to banks to freeze assets, and the group expressed concern that members were at risk of prosecution, or of having their accounts and credit cards restrained, even after revocation of the emergency orders.

