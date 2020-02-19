The scales of justice. (File photo)

Judge in Salmon Arm Provincial Court asks inmate for verdict on prison food

Prisoner provides judgment on meals, judge cautioned about 7-Eleven remarks

A discussion of prison food wafted into Salmon Arm court on Tuesday, Feb. 18.

Nine prisoners were initially scheduled to appear in Provincial Court via video in Courtroom 201, so with a change in order of appearance, a couple of waits between prisoners became longer than usual.

In the correctional centre – either Okanagan Correctional Centre (OCC) in Oliver, or Kamloops Regional Correctional Centre (KRCC) in Kamloops, prisoners are brought from cells into the room where the video connection to the Salmon Arm courtroom is located. Then, once the court proceeding has been completed, the prisoner knocks on the door and a guard comes, returns them to cells and another person is brought in.

During one of the lulls, Provincial Court Judge Robin Smith expressed curiosity about the prison food, asking the prisoner waiting to go back to his cell what he had for dinner the night before.

Chicken curry, the man said.

Asked about lunch the previous day, the prisoner explained it was Family Day, so breakfast and lunch were served together.

French toast with salami sandwiches.

Asked about the quality, the prisoner said: “I’m well fed – I’m not picky.”

The judge remarked that he supposes it’s better than getting a Big Bite at 7-Eleven.

The prisoner was quick to caution him, apparently tongue in cheek, about his reference to a store that, due to a fire, no longer exists.

“Don’t be talking about 7-Eleven in Salmon Arm, it’s still too soon, man,” the prisoner quipped.

