July Mountain wildfire jumps the Coquihalla Highway

B.C. Wildfire Service reports the July Mountain fire has jumped the Coquihalla Highway

4,300 hectares burned

A 4,300-hectare wildfire has jumped across Highway 5 north of Hope.

Helicopters are responding to the latest development in the July Mountain wildfire, which has been burning 45 kilometres southwest of Merritt for 24 days. Up until Thursday (Aug. 5) night, the wildfire kept about a kilometre away from the road and posed no imminent danger.

DriveBC incidates a travel advisory along Highway 5 between Coquihalla Lakes Road (exit 228) and Larson Hill (exit 250) due to potential for low visibily due to smoke.

July Mountain wildfire burns 4,300 hectares

Firefighting crews have been able to curb the fire’s eastward expansion as it moved toward Murray Lake. Four helicopters and several crew members have recently targeted the fire’s northeast corner.

Lightning is the suspected cause of this fire.

The evacuation order for 25 properties in Electoral Area N remains in effect. For more information concerning the order, please contact the Thompson Nicola Regional District at 250-377-7188.

As of Friday, there are 16 firefighters, two helicopters and four heavy equipment units working to bring the July Mountain wildfire under control.

