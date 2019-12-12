Junior Salmon Arm bowler advancing to provincials

Ky Ralston (centre) finished with a silver medal at the zone finals at Capri Valley Lanes in Kelowna on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. (Photo submitted)

Junior bowler Sierra Merry will be advancing to provincials after a strong finish in a recent zone competition.

The Youth Bowling Canada provincial tournament held its zone competition at the Capri Valley Lanes in Kelowna on Sunday, Dec. 8. Nine bowlers representing Salmon Arm’s Lakeside Bowling participated in bantam, junior and senior divisions, with two bowlers finishing just short of the podium and one coming away with a silver medal.

The Bantam boys division saw Logan Merry finish in 4th place and Vincent Borrowman in 6th. The Junior boys division had Ky Ralston finishing with a silver and Thomas Bungay finishing in 6th. For the Senior boys division, Justin Thomas-Jules finished in 4th with KJ Bungay finishing 5th and Damian Thomas-Jules finishing 7th.

Sierra Merry, in the junior girls division, finished in first place and will be advancing to the provincials in March. Senior girls bowler Shelby Merry finished in 5th place.

