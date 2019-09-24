Sisters 4-year-old Aubrey Berry and 6-year-old Chloe Berry were found dead in their father’s apartment in Oak Bay on Christmas Day. Their father Andrew Berry is charged with two counts of second-degree murder in their deaths. (Submitted photo)

Jury deliberates fate of B.C. father charged with daughters’ murders

‘Guilty must be unanimous,’ judge tells jury

After a months-long trial, The jury in the double murder trial of Oak Bay father Andrew Berry has begun deliberations.

BC Supreme court Justice Miriam Gropper read both crown and defence summary statements to the jury before going over the requirements for a verdict.

“Guilty must be unanimous,” she said. “All of you must agree on the verdict.”

Andrew Berry, 45, is charged with two counts of second degree murder in the deaths of daughters Aubrey Berry, 4, and Chloe Berry, 6.

The children were found dead in Berry’s Oak Bay apartment on Christmas Day, 2017.

RELATED: Oak Bay father’s testimony at murder trial like plot of ‘bad low-budget movie:’ Crown

RELATED: Defence says burden of proof not met in double murder case against Oak Bay father

The jury can find Berry guilty as charged, not guilty, or guilty of the included offense of manslaughter.

“While your verdict on any count must be unanimous, your route to a verdict need not be,” Gropper told the jury. “You could all be satisfied of Mr. Berry’s guilt beyond a reasonable doubt, even though individually you have different views of the evidence.”

The jury was told that any questions they have must be written down, placed in a sealed envelope and presented to the sheriff outside the deliberation room to be passed on to the judge.

“You should make every reasonable effort however to reach a verdict, consult with each other, express your own views, listen to the views of others, discuss your differences with an open mind, try your best to decide this case.”


nina.grossman@blackpress.ca
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Pelosi orders impeachment probe: ‘No one is above the law’
Next story
People’s Party candidate regrets comparing climate change activism to Nazi propaganda

Just Posted

Salmon Arm youth’s heroism part of upcoming Mount Ida Cemetery Tour

R.J. Haney Heritage Village curator Deborah Chapman digging up stories for Oct. 13 event

Flu vaccine delivery delayed but not expected to affect vaccinations

BC Centre for Disease Control says high-priority populations should receive vaccine in October

Third downtown Salmon Arm cannabis store up and running

Applications pending for two additional stores proposed for city core

Column: Shuswap bioregional approach could help prepare for uncertain future

Shuswap Passion by Jim Cooperman

Bus stop to take a trip down Lakeshore Drive in Salmon Arm

City crews working, creating odd tune at intersection of Lakeshore and Shuswap

VIDEO: Coral die-off predicted as marine heat wave engulfs Hawaii

Another round of hot water expected to cause some of the worst coral bleaching in the region ever

People’s Party candidate regrets comparing climate change activism to Nazi propaganda

Ken Finlayson said he was trying to show teenaged activist Greta Thunberg is being exploited

Jury deliberates fate of B.C. father charged with daughters’ murders

‘Guilty must be unanimous,’ judge tells jury

Salmon Arm’s McGuire Lake recreated in felt for upcoming exhibition

The Little Lake opens Oct. 4, runs to December 14 at Salmon Arm Art Gallery

Langley Conservative candidate stays quiet after blackface controversy

Tamara Jansen has not spoken to the media since Thursday

One inmate injured after ‘major incident’ at Prince George jail

B.C. Government and Service Employees’ Union says incident part of increasingly violent trend

Up in flames on Highway 97 in South Okanagan

Jeep was spotted on the side of the road between Penticton and Trout Creek

One dead in Campbell River helicopter crash

Helicopter crashes at Tyee Spit near the city’s downtown

Police seize replica firearms from North Okanagan home after reports of gunfire

Officers seized numerous imitation firearms and 9mm magazines with ammunition

Most Read