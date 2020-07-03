‘Justice for Mona’ protests are planned in Kelowna, Richmond and Surrey on July 11, 2020. (Mona Wang photo)

‘Justice for Mona’ protests planned in Kelowna, Lower Mainland

Security camera footage shows Mona Wang being dragged, stepped on during RCMP wellness check

Several protests are planned next week in support of the UBC Okanagan student who was dragged and stepped on by an officer after the RCMP was called to check on her wellbeing.

Mona Wang launched a civil lawsuit alleging Const. Lacey Browning had assaulted her in March and a video of the incident was recently made public.

“Justice for Mona” protests are planned to take place on July 11 in Kelowna, Vancouver, Richmond and Surrey, and another is planned in Calgary, Alta. on July 4.

“Show your support and protest for better wellness checks and accountability for police misconduct,” reads an image posted to Mona Wang’s Instagram.

READ MORE: UBCO student sues Kelowna RCMP officer for alleged assault during wellness check

READ MORE: RCMP brass addresses concerns over recent actions of police in the Southeast District

Masks will be mandatory at the protests due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, according to the poster.

While addressing the surveillance video showing the incident on Thursday, July 2, BC RCMP Southeast District commander Brad Haugli apologized to Wang.

“I am sorry to Ms. Wang for what occurred. If that was my family member or friend I would want answers as well,” he said.

A petition calling for Const. Browning to be fired and criminally charged with assault has nearly 360,000 signees.

