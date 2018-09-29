Salish Coast Elementary students line up outside their new classroom during the first day of school yesterday. Everyone seemed happy to be back in class after a week delay due to a strike by heavy equipment operators. (Black Press Media files)

K-12 union support staff in B.C. agree to three-year framework agreement

Agreement for maintenance workers, custodians, education assistants, clerical, accounting and IT

Unions representing kindergarten to Grade 12 school support staff in British Columbia have agreed to a provincial framework giving about 34,000 workers a two per cent wage increase each year for three years.

The agreement covers workers in a variety of positions, including maintenance workers, custodians, education assistants, clerical, accounting and information technology.

The Presidents’ Council, comprised of Canadian Union of Public Employees local presidents, along with representatives of other support-staff unions, voted this week to endorse the framework.

The BC Public School Employers Association’s board of directors endorsed the framework on Friday.

The agreement paves the way for further negotiations on specific contracts between the local unions and the 60 public school district employers over the next few months.

The government says in a news release that the framework is consistent with its mandate to balance budgets, while providing parties with the ability to improve services.

