Kamloops car collision results in fatality

A driver in a motor vehicle near the interchange of Highway 5 and Highway 1 near Kamloops B.C. was pronounced deceased at the scene.

At approximately 4:00 pm on July 5, 2019, Kamloops RCMP responded to a collision in which a White Toyota Prius collided head-on with a Grey Toyota Sienna. The lone driver of the Toyota Prius was pronounced deceased at the scene and the lone driver of the Toyota Sienna was treated by EHS and transported to Royal Inland Hospital for further assessment.

Traffic northbound into Kamloops is currently still closed. A single lane Northbound is anticipated to be opened shortly.

