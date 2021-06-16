Tk’emlups te Secwepemc Chief Rosanne Casimir stands outside the former Kamloops Indian Residential School after speaking to reporters, in Kamloops, B.C., on Friday, June 4, 2021.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Kamloops chief says more unmarked graves will be found across Canada

Chief Rosanne Casimir told a virtual news conference the nation expects to release a report at the end of June

The chief of a First Nation in Kamloops, B.C., who announced finding the remains of 215 children at a former residential school says she expects more unmarked grave sites to be discovered across the country.

Chief Rosanne Casimir of the Tk’emlups te Secwepemc Nation says she grieves for the Indigenous communities that are about to embark on searches for missing children.

Casimir told a virtual news conference today the nation expects to release a report at the end of June detailing the discovery at the former Kamloops residential school site.

The First Nation announced last month it had used ground-penetrating radar to find what are believed to be the remains of 215 children.

The governments of Alberta and Ontario recently announced funding programs to investigate undocumented deaths and look for burial sites near former residential school sites.

Casimir says what has been found in Kamloops has opened deep wounds among the people of her nation and Canadians, but the work to understand what happened at residential schools has just begun.

