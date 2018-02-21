Kamloops couple assaulted in their home

RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance in solving this crime

Kamloops RCMP are investigating after a couple was allegedly assaulted in their home early Wednesday morning.

RCMP were called to the home on Oak Road at about 3 a.m. this morning.

The man and woman told police that two men dressed in black and wearing black bandanas kicked in the door to their residence and assaulted them.

“The male victim received a minor injury after being struck with appeared to be a hammer,” says Cpl. Jodi Shelkie, who adds that some form of pepper spray was also dispersed in the home.

“The suspects then fled from the residence without saying anything, making any threats or stealing anything from the residence.”

Shelkie says both the man and woman were transported to a local medical facility to be de-contaminated.

Kamloops RCMP are asking anyone with information on this assault to contact them at 250-828-3000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

South Okanagan front line workers say comments add insult to tragedy
BC Wine Institute to take legal action against Alberta

