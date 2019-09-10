Parkcrest elementary in Brocklehurst was destroyed by fire on Thursday, Sept. 5. (Michael Potestio/Kamloops This Week)

Kamloops elementary school fire not criminal

Kamloops police have determined the fire was not criminal in nature

The fire that destroyed an elementary school in Kamloops was not caused by criminal activity, according to RCMP.

Police have now released Parkcrest Elementary School back to School District 73 and their associated insurance agents.

Sgt. Brandon Buliziuk said a very thorough scene investigation was completed, which involved the use of heavy equipment contractors and was complimented by assistance from Kamloops Fire Rescue investigators.

“Information provided by witnesses, fire suppression crews; and a combination of physical evidence and known circumstances, led Police Fire Investigators to a ruling that the fire’s origin is not suspicious in nature” stated Sgt. Buliziuk.

The exact cause of the fire is still under investigation.

READ MORE: Fire destroys Kamloops elementary school

@Jen_zee
jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
More than 90% of British Columbians want permanent daylight time: survey
Next story
Repair work approved for Summerland park and trail

Just Posted

CSRD recognized by province for carbon neutrality

The organization received a Level 4 award

Larger private docks supported for Shuswap lakes

CSRD approves bylaw increasing allowable dock sizes for single-family homes, parks

Festivalgoers to forage for fungi near Sicamous once more

Fungi Festival runs Sept. 27 to 29, with events centered at the legion hall

Salmon Arm chosen for Rogers Hometown Hockey tour in 2020

The tour will stop in 25 communities across Canada

City information campaign to address rat concerns in Salmon Arm

Staff recommends providing tips to halt rat or mouse infestations on website and social media

VIDEO: Trudeau to officially call federal election on Wednesday

PM scheduled to visit Rideau Hall and ask the governor general to dissolve Parliament

Widow shares final words of wisdom from beloved Penticton baker

Ben Manea, owner of Walla Artisan Bakery and Café, died on June 15 due to complications from his ALS

B.C. health authorities warn against needle-free filler treatments

No one should be providing this treatment warns public service announcement

Slow home sales cool B.C. government revenues this year

Finance Minister Carole James releases first 2019 results

Street population keeping North Okanagan bylaw busy

Meanwhile RCMP is getting creative with its approach

Summerland Chamber asks for city name

Change in designation seen as advantage in attracting investment

Micro moon rises for Friday the 13th

The next year the Harvest Moon will light up a Friday the 13th night is in 2049

Penticton senior accused of attempted murder in alleged stabbing

A 77-year-old Penticton man was arrested and charged last week

Professional tracker, bloodhounds brought in to search for lost dog in Princeton

Mordy, a Labradoodle from Abbotsford, who has been missing in the area since Aug. 26.

Most Read