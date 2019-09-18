Sa-Hali Secondary school in Kamloops, B.C. (Google Maps)

Kamloops high school evacuated after receiving threat

Police have not released any further details into what the threat includes

A Kamloops secondary school is under evacuation after the school received a bomb threat Wednesday morning.

RCMP are asking all students and staff to stay away from Sa-Hali Secondary, as officers investigate the threat.

Alternate arrangements are being made for the day, police said in a news release.

This is the third threat made against a Kamloops high school in eight days.

Last Tuesday, a Sa-Hali secondary student posted a “play-on-words” message on social media app Snapchat, threatening her school. Police contacted the student and her parents at home, where she admitted to posting the message. Police did not detail the exact message.

That student will not be facing any criminal charges.

According to Kamloops This Week, students and staff arrived at Valleyview secondary last Friday to find graffiti on the outside of the building referencing a bomb. Large pink letters reading “find the bomb” were scrawled on the west side of the high school, leading staff to call the Kamloops RCMP.

That threat was also determined to be not credible, but police continue to investigate.

More to come.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Canadian journalist’s kidnapper abandons appeals of sentence, conviction
Next story
Woman held at gunpoint during carjacking in UBC parkade

Just Posted

Salmon Arm’s Hillcrest Elementary shocked, saddened by death of teacher

Well-loved Grade 4 teacher passed away suddenly over weekend

Petition calls for regulation of cigarette boats on Shuswap Lake

Public call for tighter controls on the fast, powerful vessels initiated before Sept. 1 collision

Salmon Arm martial arts school evicted along with assisted living facility

Students call Northern Spirit Martial Arts’ Hudson Street location a sanctuary

Salmon Arm RCMP see upswing in thefts of, and from, vehicles

Police report thieves prowling at night, entering unlocked vehicles

Successful Salmon Arm farmer’s market extended into December

Market may switch to indoor venue during the colder months of winter

‘It’s almost surreal’: B.C. fire chief, sidekick Sammy recap rescue mission in Bahamas

Chief Larry Watkinson and Sam the disaster dog spent 8 days assisting a search and rescue team

Coming soon: Red Joan combines espionage, love story and political awakening

Cinemaphile by Joanne Sargent

Vaping-related illness confirmed in Ontario believed to be first in Canada

Middlesex-London Health Unit had no further details about the case — believed to be the first confirmed in Canada

Canadian stars Virtue, Moir say in video they’re ‘stepping away’ from ice dancing

The pair thank fans for their support in an emotional message

Kamloops high school evacuated after receiving threat

Police have not released any further details into what the threat includes

Woman held at gunpoint during carjacking in UBC parkade

University RCMP say the vehicle is still missing, and two suspects are at large

Morning start: Did you know Mary never actually had a little lamb?

Your morning start: Fun fact, weather, and video of the day

VIDEO: Angry B.C. cyclist starts shaming dangerous drivers online

‘You motorists deserve all your costs and misery’

Open fire ban rescinded in Kamloops, Okanagan and coastal regions

Category 2 and 3 open fires will be permitted starting Wednesday at noon

Most Read