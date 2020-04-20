Kamloops man accused of stabbing spree that killed one returns to court

Michael Wayne Palmer, 43, is charged with one count of second-degree murder

  • Apr. 20, 2020 2:13 p.m.
  • News

-Kamloops this Week

A Kamloops man charged with murder and multiple counts of attempted murder after a stabbing spree at a house party in March will remain in jail until at least next month.

Michael Wayne Palmer has been in custody since his arrest in the early-morning hours of March 29, hours after John Rene Kevin White was stabbed to death.

Three other men were stabbed, as well — a pair of brothers, ages 62 and 58, and a 21-year-old man.

Palmer, 43, is charged with one count of second-degree murder and three counts of attempted murder.

Emergency crews were called to an apartment building on Carson Crescent in North Kamloops at about 11:30 p.m. on March 28 for a report of four people having been stabbed. White died at the scene.

Police have said neither Palmer nor the victims are well-known to investigators. Mounties have seized the weapon they believe was used by Palmer.

Palmer is scheduled to make his next appearance in court on May 6.

READ MORE: One dead, three others injured following stabbing in Kamloops

READ MORE: Probe into mass killing in Nova Scotia continues as names of victims emerge

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Probe into mass killing in Nova Scotia continues as names of victims emerge
Next story
Liberals, Bloc, NDP, Greens approve once-a-week sittings in House of Commons

Just Posted

Salmon Arm makes gesture in solidarity with those grieving in Nova Scotia

RCMP commander also appreciates flowers left at Salmon Arm detachment

Shuswap and Mara boat launches remain open

Local governments ask that users respect distancing restrictions, travel discouraged

Column: Economy may reopen, but business as usual still a ways off

In Plain View by Lachlan Labere

Salmon Arm man offers insight, advice from quarantine in France

“People will be sent home to die and they’ll die alone because none of their family will be able to go and be with them.”

Cause of Sicamous motorhome fire undetermined

Fire department doesn’t think it was suspicious; motorhome destroyed, nobody hurt

B.C. reports 5 new COVID-19 deaths as total test positive cases near 1,700

The number of patients in hospital is currently 104, with 49 in ICU

Probe into mass killing in Nova Scotia continues as names of victims emerge

Police said the killings appeared to be, ‘at least in part, very random in nature’

B.C. finds seven Alberta oilsands workers with COVID-19

Dr. Bonnie Henry orders isolation for returning Kearl workers

Summerland’s property tax deadline extended

Municipality of Summerland responds to financial challenges resulting from COVID-19 pandemic

COVID-19 transit crisis needs national response, B.C. Premier says

John Horgan calls for wage subsidy to keep buses, ferries going

Summerland to provide relief on utility bills during COVID-19 pandemic

Water rates to decrease in July and August; reductions sought for electrical rates

Kamloops man accused of stabbing spree that killed one returns to court

Michael Wayne Palmer, 43, is charged with one count of second-degree murder

Canadians can’t relax yet despite progress in curbing COVID-19, officials say

Canada’s top doctor said the overall situation is improving

Letter: Day of Mourning to be marked with gratitude for essential workers

Last year, 140 workers in B.C. lost their lives to workplace injury or disease

Most Read