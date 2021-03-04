Kamloops Mountie bitten while arresting woman

The assault on March 1 is the latest in a string of incidents that have left local officers injured

-Kamloops This Week

Another Kamloops Mountie has been injured during an arrest.

The latest incident occurred on Monday, March 1, at about 12:40 p.m., when a call for police to help deal with a woman who was refusing to leave an address on the West Trans-Canada Highway.

Police were told the woman was being aggressive.

Const. Crystal Evelyn said officers arrived and spoke with the woman, who continued to refuse to leave.

“She was placed under arrest and allegedly resisted, biting one of the officers,” Evelyn said. “The officer suffered minor injury, but is expected to recover fully.”

A 29-year-old woman was arrested and released with a court date related to potential charges, including one for assaulting a police officer.

The incident was the latest in a string of events in which officers have been injured in the line of duty.

Two recent notable incidents include:

• On Jan. 19, a Mountie was punched several times during an arrest of a man at a business on West Columbia Street in Sahali.

• On Oct. 7, 2020, Three Kamloops Mounties were injured while apprehending a man alleged to have assaulted and sexually assaulted a woman before leading police on a chase from Sahali to North Kamloops. One officer was injured in a motor-vehicle crash after the suspect’s vehicle side-swiped an RCMP cruiser, while a second officer sustained an arm injury while taking evasive action to avoid being struck by the vehicle. A third officer suffered an arm injury while arresting the suspect.

READ MORE: Man in hospital after Taser arrest in Kamloops, sparking police watchdog probe

READ MORE: 1 dead and 2 injured after mudslide at New Afton mine near Kamloops

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Kamloops