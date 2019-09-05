An investigation continues on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019 after a body was found on railway tracks in Valleyview, on the north side of Highway 1, across from Highland Drive. (Jody Lawrence/Kamloops This Week)

Kamloops Mounties investigating death on train tracks

The scene of the incident is on train tracks near Highway 1 and Highland Road

  • Sep. 5, 2019 10:20 a.m.
  • News

––Kamloops This Week

Mounties are at the scene of a death near a stretch of train tracks in Kamloops on Thursday morning.

“Kamloops RCMP frontline officers are currently on scene investigating a deceased person on the train tracks in Valleyview,” Cpl. Jodi Shelkie said.

The scene of the incident is on railway tracks on the north side of Highway 1, across from Highland Road, the route that leads to Juniper Ridge.

Shelkie was asked by Kamloops This Week if the person was hit by a train or if the body ended up on the train tracks by other means.

“At this point, we are not releasing any more information,” she said, adding more details may be forthcoming later on Thursday.


