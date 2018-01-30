The woman suspected of passing fake US$50 bills is white and stands about five-foot-six. A week ago, she had blonde and blue hair, but a few days ago, she was sporting black hair and was wearing glasses. She carries a distinctive black handbag that has silver studs or grommets on one side.

Kamloops Mounties seek woman passing fake US$50 bills

Kamloops RCMP are looking for a woman who changes her appearance while passing off phoney US$50 bills.

  • Jan. 30, 2018 11:10 a.m.
  • News

— Kamloops This Week

Kamloops Mounties are looking for a chameleon crook who changes her appearance while passing off phoney US$50 bills.

In the past week, Cpl. Jodi Shelkie said, three businesses in Kamloops told police that a woman has used counterfeit $50 US bills to purchase items.

The woman (pictured below in store surveillance images) is white and stands about five-foot-six. A week ago, she had blonde and blue hair, but a few days ago, she was sporting black hair and was wearing glasses. She carries a distinctive black handbag that has silver studs or grommets on one side.

Shelkie said police are reminding all businesses to review counterfeit detection techniques with their employees (information can be found on the Bank of Canada website under Counterfeit Prevention). “As well, let employees know it is within their right to refuse any cash payment if they suspect it might be counterfeit,” Shelkie said.

Anybody with information on the suspect’s identify is asked to call Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

