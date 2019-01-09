Kamloops this Week

Kamloops police investigate arson at supportive housing unit

A 32-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident

  • Jan. 9, 2019 2:17 p.m.
  • News

Police have arrested a 32-year-old man for allegedly setting fire to a room at the newly built Mission Flats Manor on Tuesday night.

Kamloops Mounties and firefighters responded to the supportive housing building at 805 Mission Flats Rd. at approximately 10 p.m.

READ MORE: Kamloops police search for alleged 7-11 robber

RCMP Cpl. Jodi Shelkie said the fire appeared to have been purposely set in one of the rooms of the building and officers arrested a male suspect at the scene.

“Surveillance video shows a male in the area of the fire just minutes before the fire alarm was activated,” Shelkie said.

Kamloops Fire Rescue Insp. Kevin Cassidy said the fire began in the washroom of unit 221, on the second floor, where a running propane-powered blow torch was left running up against a wicker laundry basket.

He said a sprinkler in the room extinguished the fire, which is considered arson.

No one was injured or displaced by the fire, to which 14 firefighters responded.

“Everyone was back in right away,” said Cassidy.

READ MORE: Kamloops police deal with sixth suspected bomb threat in two years

The fire was contained to the laundry basket, Cassidy said, noting firefighters checked to ensure there was no extension of flames before clearing the scene.

Shelkie said police are not disclosing whether the suspect is a resident of Mission Flats Manor.

The RCMP has sent all investigative information has been sent to the Crown to determine if arson charges will move forward.

