Kamloops police search for alleged 7-11 robber

The man allegedly did not have a weapon when he robbed the store

  • Jan. 8, 2019 3:12 p.m.
  • News

RCMP in Kamloops are looking for a man who robbed the 7-11 convenience store, early Tuesday morning.

About 2:30 a.m. police received a report that the 7-11 in Sahali had been allegedly robbed by a man who demanded money for the clerk.

According to Cpl. Jodi Shelkie the man, who did not produce a weapon, took money from the cash register and also stole several cartons of Pall Mall cigarettes.

“The suspect then departed the store, got into the passenger seat of what appeared to be a dark-coloured Honda Civic, which then headed southbound on Summit Drive,” stated Shelkie.

The suspect is described as:

  • Approximately 5’10”
  • Appears to have brown eyes
  • Wearing: dark grey zip-up hoodie with a “Boston Celtics” logo on the front, a black balaclava, white and black bike gloves with a diamond pattern and a black balaclava

There were two clerks working at the time of the robbery and neither were harmed.

